Judie Amyot: A wrinkle in my plans

I don’t want to get old. But when I ponder the alternative to aging, I guess I do want to get old. Wait, let me rephrase that to say I don’t want to look old! When you’re young you think you’ll always look fresh and youthful and suddenly one day, in middle age, you look in the mirror and your mother is staring back at you. That’s not how I planned it.
Whatever happened to dressing and heading out the door in 10 minutes flat? Now, eyebrows long disappeared must be reapplied as naturally as possible, and bags, sags, and dark circles have to be masked with a myriad of cosmetics that cost a fortune, but don’t really deliver the results promised. Check out those brochures and ads that target us older gals. It’s an ongoing bombardment by cosmetic companies that promise us a return of our youthful looks. The smiling face of a 25-year-old beauty promotes an anti-wrinkle face cream, like she even needs something like that. And we certainly won’t look like her if we use it!
Catch phrases abound such as, “Eighty-nine per cent of women surveyed noticed a distinct improvement in skin tone and diminished wrinkles after four weeks of using this cream.” Who makes up the 11 per cent that sees no positive results? Well, I’m in there, that’s for sure. It’s a multi-million-dollar industry that sells hopes and dreams to those of us who wish we could turn back the clock and banish our wrinkles forever.
Forget about smiling. No wonder some older people look so somber. A smile only accentuates every crack and crevice on the lunar surface that is now your face. Who could be happy about that? I’ve heard many older ladies proudly declare they’ve earned their crinkles, referring to them as laugh lines. I don’t think this is anything to laugh at. They’re crow’s feet and they’re for the birds! Your skin is losing elasticity, and nothing can put that back.
Granted, some creams will smooth out the ravages of time a bit and make you feel a little better about yourself, but the effects last about 10 minutes before the pull of gravity has you sagging again. Now, construction workers keep hammering and sawing as you walk by, their whistles and catcalls a distant memory.
Of course, if you have an unlimited budget, the lure of Botox may entice you over to the dark side. Personally, I’m not keen on needles for any reason, nor do I want to end up looking like Barry Manilow or the late Joan Rivers. Injecting my face with fillers would also make me feel, and most certainly look like, a Christmas turkey, so no thanks!
Whereas middle-aged men are considered distinguished when those first tinges of grey appear, women are viewed as simply old looking (See Lisa LaFlamme controversy). Nice? No. Nice'n Easy!? Yes! A little hair tinting can cover nature’s betrayal and possibly erase a few years. So, what if your hair looks like straw after repeated use? There are conditioners to remedy that. More products to buy. Putting back what time has cruelly stolen away is an ongoing effort that will hopefully enable you to like what you see in the mirror without making you look like a Halloween mask.
As much as we want to look decades younger, realistically we need to balance that desire with an acceptance of our actual age, so the end result doesn’t look like the opening act at the circus.
So, while I am not thrilled about my own personal deterioration, I do realize that the opposite of not aging is not living, a rather sobering fact. But as the hands of time tick on, I know I will not go quietly into old age. I will kick and scream and apply my face cream. My youth may be gone, but vanity lives on as I smile when I look in its mirror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.