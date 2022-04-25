Jennifer Cox: Unbelievable finds

I'm a home decor junkie. My disorganized nightstand is piled high with every home decor magazine printed across the globe... literally (some are in foreign languages and I just drool over the pictures instead). I'm signed up for countless newsletters and I get giddy when PR agencies send me press releases on all the latest and greatest in home decor products and trends. There are some absolutely unbelievable finds out there, and I'm so excited to get to share them with @HOME readers.
The return of panelling
Panelling is back and the trend is soooo much better than those dark and dreary slats of wood that adorned every basement in the ’70s and ’80s. Modern-day paneling, like those produced by the Italian company Neolith (who look at panels as “skins”), is cutting-edge and strikingly beautiful. In fact, paneling sets the entire tone for the home’s style, whether it’s used inside or out. And they’re not only aesthetically pleasing in their wide range of colours, finishes, and thicknesses – they are also practical. Many of the materials used for these contemporary panels are waterproof, easy to clean, lightweight, scratch-resistant, natural, and recyclable.
Bathe in wine
Native Trails has expanded its vanity collection with new models that are actually made from reclaimed wine oak staves. New to the collection are vanities offered in sizes of 36 and 48 inches, plus there’s a floating vanity with a spacious full-extension, soft-close drawer. The brand also introduced three new finishes including Blanc, Grigio, and Noir as additions to the series’ light blonde Chardonnay finish.
They are built by artisans and repurpose flat wine-stained oak staves that were used to flavour wine during the fermenting process in California's wine country. It’s a great way to make less of an impact on the environment by using materials that already exist, while creating products that have both aesthetic appeal and function.
Textile artistry
If you haven’t yet heard about textile artist Courtney Krug, you can thank me later. The visionary recently launched her fibre and dry goods line, AT300NELSON, a textile design firm specializing in one-of-a-kind fabrics that can be used with made-to-order pieces such as ottomans and pillows. They are all enveloped in stunning fabric designed by hand by Krug.
Krug’s work begins with pen or pencil on paper, and once she’s mastered her design — which are often heavy in organic details, architectural lines, high contrast, stacking patterns, and block print inspiration — she then recreates it on a canvas and prepares it for print. Her designs are brought to life on a naturally woven, certified linen and cotton blend from Belgium using third-party certified dyes that are free of any metals or chemicals. The company ships to Montreal too!
