Elaine Sanders: What is trending in gardening since the start of the pandemic?

If you are one of the numerous Canadians who took up gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic, good for you. Aside from the obvious rewards of food and flowers, there is therapeutic value in getting your knees dirty and connecting with mother nature, regardless of age or experience level, as newbie gardeners may have discovered.
My garden was the one place that always felt the same and where I had some control despite what was going on in the world during those unnerving early days of the lockdowns. Gardening was both my solace and my gym. And it didn’t hurt that I never had to wear a mask there either.
Lush colourful gardens are in
Besides gifting us with more time to grow our own food, the pandemic forced a spotlight on our homes, which became our offices, spurring an increased demand for home improvements, both inside and out. People flocked to garden centres and bought more plants than they knew what to do with, and this green trend appears to be continuing.
Annuals are extremely popular among consumers right now, according to Pierre Jasmin of Jasmin nurseries. Although the season is only just beginning, consumers can’t seem to get enough of the colour they provide.
Before the pandemic, perennial plants, which offer a better return on your investment since they grow back year after year, had higher sales, explains Jasmin. But 2022 has seen sales of annuals soar. Oversized hanging baskets spilling over with colourful, annual flowers are being purchased in larger quantities than during pre-pandemic times, and at a higher cost too, says Jasmin.
“Annuals are a luxury,” he says, since they only last about three months and then are thrown away at the end of the season. This year, after feeling deprived for so long, “people are treating themselves,” he adds.
Sustainable gardens
Climate change has forced consumers to think about drought tolerance when purchasing plants, and although not new, this trend is continuing. This month already we have seen stretches of uncommon, record heat, which takes a toll on all plants. As a result, people are looking for tough plants that can withstand occasional periods of drought.
Drought tolerant perennials for sunny areas often have silver, hairy, or waxy foliage or deep taproots that protect the plant from excess water evaporation. Choice perennials include lavender, spurge, catmint, baptisia, sea holly, sedums, and most ornamental grasses.
Wildscaping
Also trending in 2022 are landscape designs that include habitat for insects, birds, and other beneficial creatures, known as wildscaping. Most plants featured in these gardens are multipurpose indigenous species, offering food and shelter to nature's creatures unlike traditional, exotic plants and monocultures such as lawns, which require extensive resources and offer little to nothing to support wildlife in return.
The big bonus with wildscapes is that they are naturally low in maintenance, providing plants are properly sited and once rooted and established.
Garden centres stock a decent supply of indigenous plants common to wildscapes, but online sources may offer more choice. Indigenous examples are red columbine, Canadian wild ginger, and New England aster. If you are thinking of adding native plants to attract more wildlife into your garden, remember to include a small water feature such as a pond, a fountain, or a birdbath.
One of the pandemic’s outcomes is that people were forced to take walks in nature and had the time to stop and smell the roses. We took notice of nature’s beauty and even felt its restorative power. With the recent interest in gardening, it is fitting that 2022 is Canada’s centennial year in horticulture, it has been deemed the year of the garden.
Now that life is starting to feel normal again, albeit with painfully higher than ever food and gas prices, hopefully the new generation of gardeners born of the pandemic is here to stay.
Elaine Sanders can be reached at www.solutionsjardins.com
