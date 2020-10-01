Late September and early October offers gardeners plentiful final harvests and brilliant, autumn colour to look forward to as well as an occasion for reflection before winter transforms the landscape scenery for good. But when cool temperatures and shortened day lengths turn tender garden treasures into compost ingredients, it’s not uncommon for a gardener to feel a little disheartened. All good things must come to an end, as it is often said.
But don’t pack up the trowels just yet for there is still much gardening to be done before October frost. And time spent digging in the soil in the cool September sunshine is often all it takes to lift summer-weary spirits. Here’s how to keep busy and smiling while preparing the garden for next season.
September 23 was National Tree Day
If you have the room on your property why not invest in a tree? Cooler weather and extra moisture favour tree planting and garden centres often advertise sales of overstock at this time of year. Better still, get one for free from your municipality.
Select a tree that is right for your site’s conditions and plant it at a depth no greater than that of the root ball, firming the soil well after the tree is in place and making sure the trunk is straight. Many young trees require the support of a sturdy stake until roots are established. Topping the soil with 5 cm of mulch and regular, deep irrigation when the soil feels dry will give your tree a good start.
To learn more about National tree Day or about all the benefits of trees see www.nationaltreeday.ca
Plant daffodils
Colourful spring gardens offer respite after long winters, but require planning, and now is the time to plant spring-flowering bulbs. Certain bulbs are irresistible not just to gardeners, but to hungry squirrels looking for a treat so they disappear after planting or are beheaded once flowers emerge. Not daffodils.
While most tulip bulbs dwindle with each passing year, particularly during soggy summers, daffodil bulbs contain toxic substances such as lycorine, which repels squirrels and surreptitiously fills me with villainous delight.
Daffodils are also a good bulb choice because not only are they lovely in landscapes, they will naturalize (multiply) over time under the right conditions so gardeners get a return on their bulb investment. For those who garden in smaller quarters, try a selection of dwarf daffodils in insulated, winter-proof containers such as ‘Tête-à-Tête’ or fragrant ‘Quail’ and get ready to be amazed next spring.
Grow garlic
Like many flowering bulbs, garlic (another bulb squirrels avoid) is also best planted before October frost hits. Take the largest, healthiest cloves from recently harvested garlic bulbs and place pointy end up into a 6 cm deep trench in full sun that has been amended with lots of organic matter and a little granular fertilizer.
Didn’t harvest any garlic this year? Well, get some in the ground now and you’ll have your own fresh garlic by next summer. It’s easy and worth the small effort. Apartment dwellers may want to try growing garlic out of deep, insulated containers in a winter-protected spot.
You will likely have better success with seed garlic intended for growing rather than ordinary grocery store variety garlic, which has not been treated against any viruses or diseases. Also, choose hardneck garlic bulb varieties, which are hardier in northern climates, over softneck varieties.
This is a busy time for gardeners. Don’t waste it longing for summer days gone by. Instead, take an inventory of your plants while you can still see them, muse on this year’s planting triumphs as well as planting flops and look ahead to next year’s gardening season with a pat on the back and a smile.
Originally written on September 7, 2016. Elaine Sanders can be reached at www.solutionsjardins.com
