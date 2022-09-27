I still remember the magazine photo that inspired my love of gardens featuring an autumn landscape at dawn, drifts of muted perennials intertwined with softly arching ornamental grasses seemingly aglow in the dewy morning light. It took my breath away.
Ornamental grasses were not so common in those days.
Today, most home landscapes contain at least one variety, either in front yard garden beds or in containers adorning entranceways or rooftop terraces. Their popularity comes as no surprise considering their unfussy nature and dramatic textural appeal. And, of course, the reactions they elicit from admiring observers.
Unlike the turf grasses that make up our lawns, ornamental grasses require no mowing or fertilizing with chemicals. Most are even drought tolerant. Their only caveat may be that they require a full day of sunshine for optimal performance.
Ornamental grasses, which grow inflorescences rather than traditional flower petals, sway gracefully in the breeze, visually softening hard edges of a home’s exterior. Inflorescences transform into seed heads which birds love, so don’t cut them back until the following spring before new growth starts again.
From petite, 50-cm blue fescues to behemoths over three metres high, grasses come in a dizzying array of shapes, sizes, hues, and classifications that baffle even seasoned designers. Larger ornamental grass varieties have architectural forms that can easily replace shrubs in the landscape and that outlast other perennials succumbing to autumn frosts. But site them carefully since roots that take hold may be impossible to dig up and transplant once mature.
For anyone looking for a low maintenance perennial that lights up the late season garden, their unique attributes are hard to beat. In pots or in the ground, their beauty and toughness make them deserving garden plants. In fact, no autumn garden is complete without them.
Not all ornamental grasses are hardy enough to survive our winters. A case in point is the much-loved purple fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum ‘Rubrum’) to the disappointment of many. Its fox-tailed inflorescences and standout burgundy hue make it a perfect choice for gardens on a sunny slope or paired with ornamental kales in fall containers. Here’s a tiny sampling of other popular varieties:
Feather reed grass (Calamagrostis) ‘Karl Foerster’ is an award-winning ornamental grass with a near perfect vertical growth habit that reaches 110 cm in height. Attractive tan inflorescences peak in fall. Feather reed grass makes an excellent natural privacy screen when planted in staggered rows.
‘Overdam’ is a shorter variety with creamy variegated, foliage and ‘Eldorado’ has golden foliage. Reed grasses are clump forming grasses that stay put without being aggressive. They don’t mind boggy soils so pair it with other moisture-lovers.
Switch grass (panicum virgatum) ‘Northwind’ has unique and densely upright, blue-green foliage that grows in any soil. I love the rosy, finely textured seed heads of ‘Apache Rose.’
The yellow bands on Zebra and Porcupine grass foliage (Miscanthus sinensis ‘Zebrinus’ and Miscanthus sinensis ‘Strictus’) is a feature that make it stand out in a sea of green perennials. And despite their reputation for being invasive, mine grow near mature cedars, which keeps growth from overtaking the site.
Although not a cool-season grass, Japanese forest grass (Hakonechloa macra) has unparalleled textural appeal, which may explain its widespread use by landscape professionals. It is noted as being tolerant of part shade, but I found it does best in sunnier sites with fertile soil where its spectacular form can be appreciated. Planted high up with heucheras and ivies in hanging baskets or in large pots also keep them away from hungry rabbits.
Elaine Sanders can be reached at solutionsjardins@sympatico.ca
