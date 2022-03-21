Elaine Sanders: Must-do spring chores for gardeners

Spring has officially begun and although still snow covered, the garden will eventually beck on you to venture outside and start ritual seasonal chores. Here are a few things you’ll need to do once snow melts, but only when lawns are dry enough to walk on.
Cutback leftover perennials
Those dried flower heads and hollow stems left standing in the garden over the winter fed the birds when food was scarce, housed beneficial insects (butterflies, bees, and ladybugs for example) or their eggs, and sheltered perennials underneath from freezing temperatures. but spring is the time to cut them back.
Winter-dried stalks of late-blooming perennials, such as echinacea, rudbeckia, heliopsis, and sedum ‘Autumn Joy’, are so brittle after winter that you may just tidy them up without gloves. Simply snap off old stems and deadheads and toss them into the compost. Conversely, dried-up ornamental grasses will require a sharpened blade, or even a chainsaw, to cut them back to their crowns. Do it before warm weather makes this task impossible without cutting any fresh growth.
Prune deciduous shrubs
Most woody plants are best pruned in springtime when still dormant and when their framework is visible. Prune with clean, sharpened sheers and only when necessary to remove any dead, weak, or crossing branches and to allow more air and light into the centre of the plant.
Giving all the branches a ‘haircut’ won’t accomplish this; moderation is key. Pruning stimulates plant growth, so any late season freeze up could set plants back. Check the last frost dates and weather reports.
Hydrangeas are woody plants that only produce their flowers at the end of the summer on the current year’s new growth, so prune them in early spring as buds start to swell. Other late-flowering shrubs that are slow to start in spring that can pruned now are rose of Sharon, caryopteris (blue beard) and buddleia, which should be cut back to the ground like a perennial.
Be careful: this is not the time to prune spring-flowering shrubs, such as forsythias, rhododendrons, lilacs, and magnolias. Wait until these shrubs are done flowering or you will sacrifice the year’s blooms. This rule also applies to many perennials. Prune type 2 and type 3 clematises, for instance, and leave type 1 clematis alone or you will cut off this year’s flowers.
Prune evergreens
Evergreens such as boxwood, cedar, and yew are best pruned later in spring as growth appears. Conifers like spruce, hemlock, and juniper require almost no pruning except to remove dead or diseased parts. Mugo pines are made bushier by shortening their growing tips known as candles.
De-winterize your landscape
As daytime temperatures start to heat up, promptly remove any winter coverings like burlap on tender evergreens, otherwise your wrapped plant may end up overheating and succumbing to disease from fungus.
To do now indoors
With elevated hours of daylight, your indoor plants will start new growth, so it’s time to feed your houseplants with liquid fertilizer once again. Also, clean off dusty foliage and give houseplants a good soaking in a large sink or in the tub then let the pot drain well before re-turning them to their usual spot. Repot any plants that have outgrown their container with fresh potting soil.
Remember that gardening is only a chore if you make it so. While you finally get the chance to get to the garden, think about how the soil feels in your hands, breathe in the fresh spring air, take many back breaks and delight in the sights and sounds of this new season unfolding in front of you.
Happy spring!
This column was first published in March 2018. Elaine Sanders can be reached at www.solutionsjardins.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.