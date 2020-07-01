Creating a shade garden has its challenges. Without sunlight, plant choice is limited with popular, floriferous varieties such as roses and lilacs out of the realm of growing options. Ditto for sun-loving edibles such as tomatoes, squash and peppers.
Then there’s the confusing shade nomenclature to contend with. Labels for shade include part shade, light shade, dappled shade, filtered shade, deep shade, full shade, morning or afternoon shade and did I mention part sun? Then there is the arduous task of trying to grow healthy plants in the lean, dry soil typically found at the base of mature trees creating the shade.
But shady landscapes, once mastered, have their rewards — the best of which is a lush, tranquil refuge in which to retreat. It is also a commonly overlooked fact that established shade gardens are less maintenance than gardens in full sun. Since plant growth and moisture evaporation increase with more sunlight, so do the watering, feeding, weeding, dividing and pruning requirements.
What’s more, some of the most superb perennials prefer shade: majestic, chartreuse hosta, lacy-leaved weeping, Japanese maples, robust climbing hydrangea vine and eye-catching, silvery brunera and Japanese painted fern. Too much sun scorches delicate leaves and shortens the flower blossoming period of many sun-loving perennials such as peonies and spring bulbs.
So if all you have is a shady site from nearby buildings, fences or trees, don’t hide from it. Embrace your shade! Here’s what you should know to help make the most of a shade garden.
Demystifying shade-labels
To help simplify shade labelling, classify shade among one of three groups: light shade, half shade or full shade. Light shade is bright all day, with almost no direct sun and is often the most desirable type of shade to garden in since it offers the most plant options. Half shade is sun either in the morning or in the afternoon. In full shade there is little sunlight, so few plants will grow.
Using your garden’s cardinal direction can help determine what kind of sunlight you receive. Eastern facing landscapes receive gentle morning sun with afternoon shade, while south and west facing landscapes are shaded in in the morning with hot afternoon sun. North-facing sites provide the coolest shade.
Shade fixes
To allow more light to filter in under the deep shade of mature trees, have an arborist prune out lower branches to heighten the tree canopy so you can grow more plants. Using white flowers in your plantings such as those of clematis virginiana or annual impatiens will also help illuminate shady spaces. Add colour not just with plants, but by painting benches, fences, pots or artwork. Pastel coloured river stone and painted white fences will also reflect sunlight and help brighten a dark planting bed.
Flowers for shade
If your shade garden is at the base of deciduous trees, add a little extra compost and grow as many early spring bulbs as possible to ensure a beautiful show of flower colour before tree leaves unfurl. Consider native woodland perennials like Trillium, Jack-in-the-pulpit, and merrybells, which emerge with early spring sunshine, then recede for the summer in the cooler temperatures under a canopy of deciduous trees. Or try bishop’s hat (Epimedium) or lungwort (Pulmonaria) as a groundcover in the dry shade around tree roots. Plant in large pots if in-ground planting isn’t possible.
Design with texture in mind
Choose plant combinations that show off contrasting foliage colour and foliage textures, not just flower colour. Pairing the finely cut, burgundy leaves of bugbane with the grass-like, variegated silver and green foliage of carex will add more sparkle to dark corners and more appeal than a planting bed of lily of the valley and plain green hostas.
Look for sun-plant substitutes
If your shady site prevents you from growing the sun-loving plants you desire, look for shade-loving substitutes. Grow sedges instead of ornamental grasses, goatsbeard and astilbes instead of salvias, and replace poorly growing lawns with groundcovers for shade or even synthetic turf.
Conquering shade is possible and likely not as difficult as you think. While you may not be able to have an opulent rose garden in shade, you can grow so much more than just hostas and ferns. Experiment with shade plants to determine what grows well in your shady site and be sure to improve your soil with compost regularly. You may be pleasantly surprised to discover that many plants will still bloom with some level of shade even though their labels say otherwise.
This column was originally published in June 2015 and updated in June 2020.
Elaine Sanders can be reached at www.solutionsjardins.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.