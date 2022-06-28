Elaine Sanders: Front yard gardens have more to offer than lawns

Fifteen years ago, inspired by a talk given by author Liz Primeau about front yard gardens, I created a plan to replace most of the grass in my front yard. The lawn wasn’t healthy anyway and, on a slope leading to a ditch, it was difficult to mow. I made a list of wants, considered the sunlight and soil, and started digging. Now, my front yard is filled with aesthetically pleasing plants, and welcomes pollinators like bees, butterflies, and many species of birds. An added bonus is that it only requires a fraction of the maintenance of my old, weedy front lawn.
Extended front yard gardens have become more commonplace since then, with creative makeovers popping up in most Montreal-area neighbourhoods, some residents even challenging outdated municipal bylaws by growing vegetables in lieu of lawns. With the ongoing rise in produce costs, no wonder if this trend continues. And examples abound.
One innovative neighbour transformed what used to be a tiny patch of grass into a work of art with a well-placed flowering tree, yew and colourful potted annuals all mulched in bed of river stone. Another removed the grass from the roadside ditch and planted a glorious profusion of perennial blooms, to the delight of passersby. Still other, humbler occupants embellish lawns with crocus or plant sunny slopes with a tapestry of pink flowering thyme, creeping phlox, and other hardy ground covers where a lawn once struggled.
Although they still have a rightful place in landscapes, lawns have evolved since the 1950s when a sprawling green velvet carpet in suburbia symbolized the American Dream. Well-designed, front yard spaces featuring a diverse selection of plants simply have more to offer, particularly during a lawn’s midsummer dormancy.
How to
There are different ways to remove an existing lawn. Start when the ground is soft and workable, typically in spring before new growth appears, and make sure you have a plan. Include a sitting area and a pathway if you have the space. I removed my lawn by hand and extended the garden in stages, gradually over several years. Alternatively, hire a professional who can do the job for you.
A less arduous method is to mow the grass as close to the ground as possible then cover the area with soaking wet cardboard and a thick layer of quality compost and weed-free mulch. Decide on the planting scheme while the grass and any weeds fully decompose, then finish the beds with a clean edge to give them a neater appearance.
Consider plants that offer privacy, fragrance, multiple seasons of colour, and choose a garden design that suits your home’s style.
There are plenty of books on the topic of front yard gardens, a testament to their popularity. Pick and consult one for guidance before you begin. Impressive gardens take planning so enjoy the process.
Acclaimed entomologist, ecologist, and author Doug Tallamy, urges North American homeowners to replace half their lawn with more ecologically productive plant species — like goldenrod, asters, and evening primrose and with trees such as native oak, willow, and birch — in the hopes of extending and uniting fragmented wildlife habitats of which keystone creatures, and all humanity in turn, rely on for survival.
That doesn’t seem too much to ask. And from my point of view, we may be slowly getting there.
Elaine Sanders can be reached at solutionsjardins@sympatico.ca
