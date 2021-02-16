Many people are wondering, if their elderly parents or grandparents have been vaccinated, is it now safe to visit them? Are any precautions needed? What if I’ve been vaccinated?
The vaccines that we have, work. We’ve already seen a dramatic decrease in the number of elderly living in long term care facilities who are becoming deathly ill and it’s obvious that the vaccines are at least partly responsible. However, no vaccine is ever 100 per cent effective. Not everyone who gets vaccinated responds for all sorts of reasons and it’s impossible to predict in advance who will respond and be protected and who won’t.
This is one of the key arguments for vaccinating as many people as quickly as we can. By doing this we create “herd protection” and protect those that can’t be vaccinated or who don’t respond to the vaccine. Unfortunately for the elderly we already know that they are less likely to respond to any vaccine, so they start out at a distinct disadvantage.
The other variable in this equation is how long the immunity lasts if the vaccine does take. We think it will be for at least six months but until we have vaccinated people and checked their antibody levels or seen what happens to them over time we won’t know for sure. Furthermore, we know that the vaccines keep people from getting seriously ill but it’s still possible that someone who’s vaccinated gets a very mild case but is still contagious and could pass it along to someone else.
For all these reasons the assumption for now is that we still need to be careful. Don’t assume that your parents or grandparents are protected or that you’re safe if you’ve been vaccinated. To reduce the risk, maintain the proper physical distance, wash your hands, and wear your mask. Optimize ventilation. No hugging or kissing for now —although that will most likely change as soon as enough of us are vaccinated.
The fact that we won’t be getting our second boosting dose of the vaccine within 21 or 28 days (depending on which vaccine) also adds to the uncertainty. We have every reason to believe that two weeks after someone is vaccinated, protection should start if they’re going to respond to the vaccine. We also believe that the protection will last for at least 6 to 12 weeks and most likely much longer, but we really can’t be certain until we see what happens.
The Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines use a new technology. We have limited experience with them so you will see that the scientists are being very careful with any assumptions. That’s another reason why it’s so important to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can to increase the blanket of protection within our communities. This is also why we still need to do what we know works to protect ourselves and our loved ones: maintain a physical distance of at least two meters; wear your mask, wash your hands, limit the number of people that you see and how long that you spend with anyone, and try to improve ventilation.
Speaking of masks, one or two? It’s really a function of the type of mask and how well it fits. If you have a properly fitting surgical mask, one is enough. The key is that you are breathing through the mask, not around it. If the mask doesn’t fit snugly around your face covering both your nose and your mouth, then you might want to cover it with a material mask with some elasticity so that it holds the mask properly against your face. If you are using a cloth mask alone then it should have three layers; one that fits closely to your face, a second filtering layer and then a third that holds everything in place.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
