Dr. Mitch Shulman: Your heart explained — atrial and ventricular fibrillation

To pump blood effectively, the four chambers of the heart work in a coordinated way. Blood from the body, depleted of oxygen and food, comes into the right atrium and from there to the right ventricle, which pumps it through the lungs. Oxygen restored, the blood returns from the lungs to the left atrium and is pumped into the left ventricle. From there it moves through the aorta to the rest of the body.
When the whole heart quivers rather than beats, the resulting chaos is called ventricular fibrillation. No blood is being pumped anywhere by the disorganized quivering of the heart muscle. The person suffering from it collapses. If they don’t receive Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation as soon as possible, their chances of recovery rapidly decrease with every passing minute. Time counts!
A defibrillator is a machine that delivers an electric shock to the heart (defibrillation) hopefully bringing it back to a normal rhythm. There are now automated defibrillators (AEDs) that anyone can use safely and without fear that are situated throughout communities. They won’t shock someone who doesn’t need it. The instructions on what to do aren’t only printed on them but are also spoken by the machine itself.
CPR consists of putting your hands on the center of the breastbone in the middle of the person’s chest at the level of the nipples and pressing down as hard and as fast as you can. Mouth to mouth breathing isn’t needed. Chest compressions buy time. 911 also needs to be called so that help and a defibrillator can get there quickly. If someone passes out and you can’t easily and quickly revive them, and if they don’t seem to be breathing, we no longer suggest looking for a pulse. To save precious moments, immediately call 911. They’ll coach you on how to do the chest compressions. You may break ribs, but they’ll heal once the person recovers.
Everyone should know how to do CPR. The Red Cross and other organizations give courses, and you can learn online. The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada has excellent, short, easy to follow instructional videos. If you’re interested in being able to find where the nearest automated defibrillator (AED) is, the Fondation Jacques de Champlain has a free app that you can download onto your smart phone that shows where the nearest AED is.
Atrial fibrillation is usually not immediately life threatening. Instead of beating in a coordinated way, the receiving chambers of the heart fibrillate, or quiver. Their pumping action isn’t essential, so in most cases the major pumping chambers, the ventricles, can continue to do the job. However, sometimes the faster rate can be transmitted to the ventricles, so some people will feel their heart race or become irregular. If the rate goes too high, the ventricles may not have enough time to fill, the blood pressure can drop, and the person feel faint.
Since the atria aren’t pumping properly the other major risk is that the blood in them can stagnate and clots form. Those clots can travel to the lungs or to the brain with serious consequences. This is why many people with atrial fibrillation are put on blood thinners to keep clots from forming. Some smart watches have the ability to pick up atrial fibrillation. If yours does, see your doctor so that a proper evaluation can be done. You may need to be treated to avoid any of these complications.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.