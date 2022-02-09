Dr. Mitch Shulman: Winter allergies, exercising for your memory, and ‘pandemic’ vs. ‘endemic’

If you are experiencing itchy, tearing eyes; a runny nose; a tickle at the back of your throat, and / or sneezing, you may be suffering from a winter allergy. More and more people are complaining of these symptoms, partly because they’re spending more time indoors at home and also because they’re more likely to have a pet. Many people got a pet to keep them company during the pandemic.
Being indoors increases your exposure to dust mites, dust, mold, and if you have a pet, their dander. All warm-blooded pets have dander, some worse than others but all can cause some degree of an allergic reaction in someone who’s susceptible. As opposed to having a winter cold or COVID-19, allergies are not associated with a fever, muscle aches or pain, fatigue, severe sore throat, cough, and more, but if you’re worried that you could be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it’s reasonable to test for it.
To cope with a winter allergy, use a damp cloth to dust; use a vacuum with a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter; wash your pillowcases and bed linen regularly; try to keep pets out of the bedroom; and it may help to have an air purifier with a HEPA filter in the bedroom. There are non-prescription, non-drowsy, over-the-counter anti-allergy meds that may also help. Ask your doctor or your pharmacist about them.
The benefits of exercise
A recently published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences demonstrated that just 10 minutes of gentle exercise — like walking at a slow pace, Tai Chi, or yoga — improved memory and increased the blood supply to the parts of the brain that are involved. A win-win.
Pandemic vs endemic
We are struggling through a pandemic. A pandemic is the term used to describe an infectious disease whose spread is characterized by a rapid increase in the number of people affected; little or no pre-existing immunity; and large parts of the world being affected.
A disease becomes endemic when: the numbers aren’t increasing dramatically; and it’s limited in spread. The common cold, measles, chicken pox, influenza are examples of endemic infectious diseases but don’t be misled. Endemic doesn’t mean less dangerous.
Lassa fever and polio are endemic illnesses but certainly dangerous. COVID-19 cannot be called endemic — yet. Will it? Possibly. Will it become less dangerous? No one knows.
There are four coronaviruses that infect people, usually in the fall and winter, causing what most people would consider a “cold.” It’s possible that they started out in the same way as COVID-19 and then faded into the background. That may happen but it’s far too soon to tell and there are no guarantees.
In the meantime, it makes sense to do what we know works. We need to completely vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can; improve ventilation wherever people gather (including classrooms, places of worship, arenas, bars, and restaurants); get used to wearing a mask in public or whenever we’re with those at risk or whose vaccine status is unconfirmed; and we need to disinfect our hands appropriately. All these behaviours will stop any variant in its tracks and will eventually get us back to a new, “normal” life.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
