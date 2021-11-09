The SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to be around for a while. A likely scenario is that it will persist in the background for years. That’s what “endemic” means. We have the example of the four coronaviruses that currently still circulate in our communities. They now cause an illness that is indistinguishable from a “cold” and tend to infect people in the fall and winter.
What many scientists suspect is that each of them started off like COVID-19 many generations ago. Back then we didn’t have easy travel or fast, world-wide communication. A coronavirus went from an animal to a person, spread within a community, killing many and then faded into the background as people were exposed and developed partial immunity. Now it survives causing a “cold- like” illness.
If the virus is going to linger, don’t be surprised if vaccine passports allowing people into crowded indoor venues are kept. Similarly, I expect that many people won’t be able to work in an office until our children are vaccinated.
I hope that ventilation will be improved indoors especially in offices, daycare centres and schools. I wish that mask wearing would become part of our culture as it has in Asia. Expected behaviour in large parts of the world is that if there’s illness in the community or you might be sick yourself, you wear a mask in public. It works.
Rates of influenza, colds, and similar illnesses dropped significantly since COVID appeared, as long as people washed their hands, wore masks, and distanced themselves from others. Wouldn’t it be nice if that change in behaviour became the norm?
The third dose
What’s the difference between a third dose and a booster? People with certain illnesses (such as blood cancers); those receiving specific types of treatment that target the immune system (for example for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease); and those who’ve had an organ transplant, do not fully respond to two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Excellent research has demonstrated that with a third dose of the vaccine they develop the same protection most of us get with two. Thus, for them the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be seen as part of the proper series.
On the other hand, a booster is needed when adequate protection starts to wane. In older folks, people vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, one dose of the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccine, and those who received the two doses of the mRNA vaccines within a month of each other, we’re seeing immunity drop, so a booster for them is recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
What about the rest of us? For now, a booster isn’t required but will be if rates of “breakthrough” infections (that is infections in people who have been vaccinated) rise. That will indicate that our immunity is waning and the real need for a booster.
Why not just boost everyone? Why risk side effects (serious or not)? Why waste a valuable, limited resource? It’s reasonable when the need is there; it’s not now when potential harm outweighs possible benefit.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
Your suggestions are transitioning from public health to social engineering. It wouldn't "be nice" if police-enforced distancing "became the norm". You admit that coronaviruses eventually become indistinguishable from the common cold but go on to suggest that vaccine passports and work from home should continue. It's not surprising that your recommendations are now stricter than those of the QC government. As a medical professional in the hardest-hit and most under-staffed province, you're indeed expected to have the most conservative views on safety protocol. However, obfuscating relevant data with a correlation to reported cases of the cold in order to justify repeating the same recommendations is a disservice to put it lightly. As the variants decrease in severity and we enhance our understanding, doctors would be most effective in advising on best practices to minimize risk rather than advocating a cultural shift towards Asian collectivism. Stereotyping the opposition to interventionist policies as "anti-vax" doesn't help us progress either. With all due respect, it appears as though important metrics outside vaccination rates are being dismissed as irrelevant. This practice is neither sustainable nor desirable for society.
