Dr. Mitch Shulman: Why worry about climate change? Should I be vaccinated against the flu?

Typically, when climate change is being discussed, the benefits seem to be projected relatively far into the future. We are told that we need to limit the amount of fuel that is being burned and the amount of methane and carbon dioxide being released because of the long-term heating that will result in floods, the melting of the polar icecaps, the reduction in the permafrost, the heating of the oceans and other long-term consequences.
While this is true, what it fails to emphasize is the immediate and short-term benefits from changing our behavior now. An in-depth analysis of this was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers combined numerous studies, data from NASA and other sources, and generated results at the state and region level for the US.
They demonstrated that action taken now would prevent approximately 4.5 million premature deaths; 1.4 million hospitalizations and emergency room visits; approximately 300 million lost workdays; about 1.7 million cases of dementia; and 440 million tons of crop losses beginning at once and projected over the next 50 years.
While these figures apply to the United States, if we consider that Canada has 1/10th the population of the US, these effects are staggering for us too. Furthermore, we see these benefits now, not just in some hazy future. They are the result of improved air quality that happens when we reduce our use of fossil fuels and therefore the emissions released into the air that we breathe. We could see the haze from the fires out west.
That’s an extreme example of the small particles from combustion that are breathed into the lungs and not filtered out by the nose. From the lungs they are absorbed into the blood stream and cause widespread inflammation, which we believe is the cause of the heart attacks, strokes and dementia that have been documented to be related to these small particles. So, reducing our use of carbon-based fuels has not just a long-term benefit and cost savings, but also an immediate one.
The flu vaccine
The influenza vaccination program has started. Please get vaccinated. You can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time. We are petrified about what is going to happen this year. Not only are our emergency rooms overflowing — even without the added stress of influenza — but the fact that many people are no longer rigorously following the protective measures that they did last flu season (handwashing, distancing, and mask wearing) means that we are probably in for a tough winter of flu.
In a typical year 3,500 Canadians die because of the flu and there are approximately 12,000 hospital admissions attributed to it. In a system that can barely cope, those numbers are catastrophic. Also, from a practical point of view, the flu is not just a bad cold. It will put you out for a week or two with at least an equal amount of time needed to get back to normal. It’s just not worth it when it can be avoided through a safe and effective vaccine.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
