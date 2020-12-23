It can be tough to control your weight. Being shut in because of COVID-19 has not made it any easier. In fact, many people have packed on extra pounds due to a combination of being less active; having less access to their usual gym or recreational sports activities; and stress eating.
We are also spending much more time at home surrounded by food.
We tell people that exercise will help them to lose weight. Unfortunately, your body compensates by increasing your hunger. A recently published study in the journal, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, may help us to win the “battle of the bulge”.
The researchers discovered that no matter how hard you exercise, or how many extra calories you’ve burned, the body stops driving you to eat more when you reach 1000 extra calories. This study involved 44 overweight and sedentary men and women. Half exercised twice a week burning approximately 750 calories during each session for a total of 1,500 calories over about 90 minutes. They walked, ran, did whatever they wanted. The other half exercised six days a week for 40–60 minutes at time (about 300 minutes in total per week) and burnt an extra 3,000 calories in total.
When they re-examined both groups 12 weeks later, who do you think had lost the most weight? If you guessed the harder working group, you’re right. Both groups exercised and were in better overall condition. However, both groups ate an extra 1000 calories to compensate for the extra exercise. Therefore, it stands to reason that the group that burned more calories lost more weight.
The other interesting fact that the research discovered was the group that had exercised more had an easier time controlling their hunger because their bodies had become more sensitive to the hunger regulating hormone, leptin.
What does this mean for you and me? Expect to have a tough time keeping the weight off with just exercise alone. You are going to have to limit the number of calories you eat, too. Be aware of the fact that your body is going to try to compensate by making you want to eat more.
Either you need to exercise more to burn off those extra calories that you’re eating, or you can be aware and limit what you eat. One way to help yourself — especially since we’re spending so much more time at home and stress and depression drive us to crave all the foods (and alcohol) that aren’t good for us — is to stock your home mainly with nutritious, lower calorie, healthy foods. I think we all deserve to splurge on something special from time to time but if you are aware of how your body is conspiring against you, you can make those “cheat” treats more meaningful and less subconscious.
On the COVID-19 vaccine front
Health Canada has reviewed the two reported cases of allergic reactions that occurred in health care workers who’d been vaccinated in the UK and concluded that there was no change in their recommendations for the general population in getting the vaccine. As long as you aren’t allergic to any of its components you should be okay.
All vaccines contain various chemical to stabilize them or help things stay in solution. The other question that is being asked is if it’s safe to get the vaccine if you have already had COVID-19 and, should you be vaccinated anyway? The answer is in most cases it’s safe to be vaccinated even if you’ve had the disease and yes, assuming you can get the vaccine, it’s worth being vaccinated to boost your immunity and therefore reduce your risk of getting sick a second time.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
