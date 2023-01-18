Dr. Mitch Shulman: Why it’s important to be both flexible and mobile

To get through your daily activities if helps to be flexible and your joints mobile. This doesn’t mean that you have to be able to contort your body like an acrobat, but flexibility and mobility enable you to bend over to put on your socks, look over your shoulder to change lanes safely while you’re driving, or reach for something on a shelf.
Flexibility is the ability of your muscles to lengthen and to stretch out to their full potential. Mobility describes the use of a joint through its full range of motion. For example: how deeply can you squat? Can you do up your bra from behind or does the limited range of motion in your shoulders and arms keep you from being able to do it that way?
We tend to get less flexible and mobile as we age but that isn’t a necessary part of the ageing process. In fact, loss of flexibility and mobility is a classic example of something that’s lost because it’s not being used. As we get older, we tend to avoid reaching out or stretching, but to be flexible and mobile you shouldn’t shy away from doing something because it’s tough to do or perhaps a bit painful. A lack of flexibility and mobility contributes to back and neck pain, plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendinitis among other negative health effects.
Flexibility and mobility, just like strength and cardiovascular endurance, can be improved. It’s never too late to start. It does however make sense to go slowly and carefully. Warm muscles are less likely to be injured so warm up first by walking in place or doing some other activity that’s safely within your comfort zone. Then slowly reach up along a wall, first on one side then the other. Do some squats supporting your balance with a solid chair or a wall. Try to touch your toes. A word of caution is appropriate here: some people — because of the length of their arms relative to their legs — may never be able to touch their toes so it wouldn’t be helpful to push them to.
Seated on a chair with your arms supported, you should normally be able to turn your head to either side so that the chin is almost in line with the shoulder, about a 90-degree turn. Think of what you do every day that affects your neck mobility, from sitting at a desk working on the computer to staring at your cell phone.
You should consider consulting a physiotherapist for guidance on the exercises and the moves that you should do and to coach you on how to do them safely. You don’t need a referral to see a physiotherapist and they are a valuable resource. Start now because better flexibility and mobility are associated with improved sleep, a reduction in pain and a lower risk of depression. Optimizing the range of motion of your joints improves balance and strength and walking speed. The more you regain your full range of motion the better your quality of life.
By the way, approximately 20 per cent of the population are too flexible. Their joints move beyond the normal range. This can actually increase the risk of injury, so for these people strengthening exercises rather than flexibility and mobility training are important to protect them by better supporting and protecting their joints.
Most people know if they are too flexible but if in doubt this is another way a physiotherapist can help.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
