Dr. Mitch Shulman: Which vaccine is best for me?

There has been a lot of progress on the vaccine front. The first two vaccines to be approved in Canada were based on a brand new technology. MRNA is used by the body’s cells as a blueprint to make the spike protein that sits on the surface of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That foreign protein alerts the immune system so that if the virus appears it will be neutralized before you get sick.
Based on the original studies the Pfizer vaccine had to be stored at extremely low temperatures, which dramatically limited its use. But with the normal process of batch testing it has now been shown to be stable at the same temperature as the Moderna vaccine (-20 C, within the range of medical freezers) for two weeks, which will make it easier to use. Both vaccines have similar efficacy and side effect profiles and have been well tolerated.
Recently the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been approved by Health Canada and has already approved in many other countries including the U.K. It’s a much cheaper vaccine and it’s also more stable so it doesn’t need to be stored at very cold temperatures. It uses an adenovirus from a chimpanzee, which has been modified so that it won’t make you sick. The virus enters the cells and brings with it the genetic information telling the cell how to make the spike protein to train the immune system.
There have been concerns about this vaccine. First, because the initial studies didn’t enroll people who were older than 65 years of age there was a worry that it wouldn’t work in older people. Luckily, by being used around the world it has shown us that it does work in the elderly.
Second, there was a concern about efficacy because the original studies reported a lower efficacy than what had been reported for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. These results can’t be compared head to head. The studies were done at different times in the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and they involved different populations. The simple fact is that the AZ vaccine did exactly what it was designed to do — it was 100 per cent effective in preventing hospitalization and death among patients vaccinated. All these vaccines require two doses and no vaccine works immediately. It takes at least 14 days and sometimes as long as 21 days for the immune system to be ready.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine looks like it will be the next one approved. For now it’s a single dose vaccine. There are studies underway testing whether it would be better as a two-shot regimen. We’ll have to see what develops. It also uses a modified adenovirus similar to the AZ vaccine.
Does it make a difference which vaccine you get? No! The different types of vaccines will make it easier to reach everyone who needs one, but they will all protect from serious illness. The key to getting our lives back is to vaccinate as many people as we can as fast as possible. Once we reach levels of herd protection, even if the virus shows up it won’t be able to spread. That’s what we need to stop new variants from appearing.
The longer the virus is allowed to spread, the more people it will infect. The more people that it infects, the greater the chance to make bad copies of itself which become the variants that we have to deal with.
I think we’ve all had enough of this virus and its variants. Don’t you?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.