Dr. Mitch Shulman: When should you go to the emergency room or use 811?

Our health care system is overwhelmed. Here are some tips on how to take charge of your own care.
Do you actually need what an emergency room can provide? Emergency rooms are set up to treat urgent, immediate problems. Do your local clinics have access to X-rays and labs? Can they repair lacerations? I’d suggest checking what’s available there before you need it. Most clinics list the services they provide along with their hours of operation on-line.
When should you go to an emergency room? A possible heart attack, stroke, severe breathing problems and bleeding that can’t be controlled are all reasons. Issues such as cuts, sprains, ingrown toenails and urinary tract infections can be properly managed by urgent care units and regular clinics. Call 811 to direct you if you’re not sure.
Symptoms of a heart attack can include: 1) pressure-like pain, often but not always related to effort, in the center of the chest beneath the breast bone; 2) sudden, unexplained shortness of breath, light-headedness or exhaustion.
A stroke happens when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted either by a clot blocking a blood vessel or a ruptured vessel leaking. Symptoms can include: 1) slurred speech; 2) a sudden change in sensation or ability to move a part of the body; 3) a lopsided face. Time is critical for both heart attacks and strokes. Call 911 because you need an ambulance to take you to the right hospital by trained paramedics who know what to do if things suddenly get worse.
Bleeding from a cut, nose or gums will usually stop with direct pressure. If that doesn’t work or it keeps recurring, clinics can handle that. Bleeding conditions that an emergency room must deal with include: 1) internal bleeding most commonly because of trauma such as a fall or a bicycle accident and usually happening within hours of the event. There may be bruising or discoloration of the overlying skin but even if there isn’t, if the person feels weak, short of breath or lightheaded and has increasing pain, call 911; 2) bleeding from the stomach or the intestines, which can look like coffee grounds when it’s vomited, or black with a tar-like consistency in a bowel movement.
If you go on-line to the Clic Santé website you can make an appointment with a doctor, book lab tests or ask questions. Calling 811 provides similar services. Index Santé is a website that lists waiting times in the emergency rooms across the province, but which hospital you go to should be influenced by your health concern and not wait times. For example, the hospital with the shortest wait time may not have the services you need.
The Royal Victoria Hospital is one of two campuses of the McGill University Health Centre. It has no orthopaedics or neurosurgery on site. Both services are at the other campus, the Montreal General Hospital. On the other hand, the MGH doesn’t have gynecology or obstetrics on site. If you have an active, relevant file at a hospital it’s in your best interest to be seen at that hospital.
The Dossier Santé Québec provides lab results, X-rays and medications prescribed and filled at a pharmacy, but there are no hospital files. If you go to the hospital that already has your files you may not have to undergo unnecessary and potentially harmful tests.
There are many ways our health care system could be fixed but until that happens you can use these tips to help you and those you care about.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
