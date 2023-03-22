Dr. Mitch Shulman: What you need to know about prostate cancer

The prostate is a gland found only in men that sits under the bladder and makes seminal fluid, essential for nourishing and transporting sperm. Unfortunately, it’s also the site for the most common cancer in men, affecting 1 in 9. The risk is increased if there is a history of prostate cancer in a blood relative, for example a sibling, parent or child. Also, if there is a family history of the BRCA2 gene that increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
Black Canadians have a greater risk of developing prostate cancer and for the cancer to be more aggressive. Similarly, being overweight / obese may also increase the risk as well as the possibility that the cancer when found is more aggressive and more likely to return after initial treatment.
The risk for prostate cancer increases as men get older. While it can occur at a younger age, it’s most commonly diagnosed in men over the age of 50. The “good” news is that for many men, even when the cancer is diagnosed, it’s so slow growing that it won’t be the cause of death or disability. However, approximately 15 per cent of prostate cancers are very aggressive and there’s no way to know in advance. That’s why it’s so important to diagnose prostate cancer early and then to do the workup, which can include CT scans, PET scans, MRI’s and biopsy of the prostate.
Screening is absolutely necessary because early prostate cancer may cause no symptoms whatsoever. When they do occur, symptoms can include trouble urinating; reduced force in the urine stream; blood in the urine or semen; bone pain; unexplained weight loss; and erectile dysfunction.
If prostate cancer is diagnosed, the next step is to characterize the type and whether it’s already spread. There are a number of treatment options. A recently reported New England Journal of Medicine study followed men diagnosed from 1999 to 2009 and showed that in the appropriately chosen group of men with early, non-aggressive prostate cancer that hadn’t spread, active surveillance worked. The key word here is “active”. The cancer was followed regularly so that if it changed in any way (for example grew more than expected) the men were treated in time to avoid serious complications and death.
This study compared active surveillance with immediate radiation and hormonal manipulation and surgery. The advantage of active surveillance was the reduction in the risk of complications, such as loss of control of the bladder (urinary incontinence) and sexual dysfunction that can accompany the alternative forms of treatment.
How best to screen for prostate cancer? The men in this study were screened using the PSA, or prostate-specific antigen test. There are now a number of different forms of this test which measure the blood level of a protein that can be elevated in prostate cancer but also in other prostate conditions. The DRE, or digital rectal exam, is still one of the best ways to make the diagnosis.
Screening for prostate cancer is one of the reasons why every man should be seen by a primary care provider on a regular basis — especially after age 50 and earlier if there are symptoms or increased risk. How you choose to be screened is up to you, but you should have that choice after discussing your options with your doctor.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
