Dr. Mitch Shulman: What to know about shingles; and it’s tick season again

In Quebec, as of May, if you’re 80 years of age or older or someone with a compromised immune system who is 18 years of age or older, you’ll be able to book an appointment to receive the shingles vaccine free of charge.
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster or zona, is a reactivation of the virus that causes chicken pox. If you’ve had chicken pox, the virus may not leave your body even after you recover from the initial infection. Under circumstances that we don’t fully understand the virus is reactivated and appears on the skin along the distribution of a superficial nerve. The condition often heralds its presence by discomfort in that area. Then a few days later a blistering rash appears. The fluid inside the blisters contains the virus. If someone who hasn’t had chicken pox is in direct contact with that liquid, they can catch chicken pox.
Eventually the blisters crust over and slowly heal. Unfortunately, the pain can persist for a while, a condition called “post herpetic neuralgia”. There is also a danger that the disease spreads or causes other complications. For these reasons, being vaccinated makes sense. This program is a great start as the vaccine, a two-dose process, can be expensive. Hopefully the government will expand the program to cover the rest of us who are eligible as Ontario already has — for years!
Tick season
As the temperature rises above 4C, ticks become more active. Certain species can transmit diseases and, because of the warmer climate, the range of these disease-spreading ticks has increased.
Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi, spread by the black-legged tick which is now present in many areas of Quebec. Fever, chills, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and fatigue may develop within three to 30 days after an infected tick bite. About 70 per cent of the time a rash called erythema migrans may also occur at the site of the tick bite, on average a week after. It may not be painful. Left untreated, headache, neck stiffness, paralysis of part of the face, joint pains, heart rhythm problems, pains / tingling in the hands or feet, and difficulties with short-term memory can develop.
These ticks like well-shaded areas of foliage and so if you clean your yard you can reduce the risk that they’ll camp out there. If you’re going into the woods, use a DEET containing insect repellent and permethrin on your clothes (both as per the labels) to protect yourself. As soon as you can afterwards, check yourself and your pets for any ticks. Showering may help to remove them before they have a chance to firmly latch on.
Examine your clothes. You can put them in a dryer for at least 10 minutes to kill any ticks on them. Remove ticks carefully using tweezers, or something similar, to gently pry them off the skin without squeezing their bodies. Don’t try to smoother the tick with petroleum jelly or burn it off. Save it in a safe container, such as a well-sealed plastic bag. Get seen by a health care professional. Proper antibiotic treatment can stop the infection.
Don’t let these parasites limit your opportunities to be active but do take the necessary precautions.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.