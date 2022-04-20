Dr. Mitch Shulman: What to expect after the holidays

There will most likely be an increase in the number of people sick with COVID-19 about two to three weeks after the holidays. When people gather, especially if they’re not able to (or don’t) take the necessary precautions, the numbers go up. Attendance at school and work will drop as absenteeism increases. There will be more people with COVID-19 in the emergency rooms.
This is predictable.
Our political leaders are guilty of a fundamental error, which we discussed at the very start of the pandemic. Studies have shown that if you constantly move a target, people get frustrated and give up. For example, have someone run on a treadmill but when they think they’re almost done, tell them to keep going. Don’t tell them why or give them a specific endpoint. These studies have demonstrated that their performance on the treadmill drops measurably and eventually they stop trying. If on the other hand you give them a specific target and the reason why that’s the target, even if that goal is changed, as long as they understand why, people do reasonably well and more importantly, don’t give up.
What you are witnessing now is the general anger and frustration as the “goal posts” keep being moved without a solid explanation. We have no idea what the government’s overall plan is or where the “goal posts” are. What are the criteria for relaxing precautions? What precautions?
Many of us are trying to deal with an almost overwhelming sense of dread because we all have friends, colleagues, and family who have gotten COVID-19 and we don’t know what’s going on. Giving up is a normal reaction to being in this situation. Why not just do what you want, stop wearing a mask and live your life as if there was no COVID-19? Because the consequences are serious for you as well as for those you love.
The seriousness of the illness that develops when someone is infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus is unpredictable. People without any underlying health issues have gotten very sick. Even if you have mild initial symptoms, the possible consequences afterwards are real. We are seeing significant numbers of people in the weeks after an initially mild case becoming severely incapacitated by chest pain, have difficulty concentrating (the so called “brain fog”), or experience shortness of breath and fatigue.
Afterwards, there’s the spectre of long COVID. We suspect that as many as 30 per cent of those who are infected with the virus can go on to have incapacitating problems for months after their illness, even if they had minimal initial symptoms.
The message is clear: don’t let the vacillation of the politicians get to you. Numbers may go up, but you have the tools to protect yourself and your loved ones:
1) Limit your contact with people you don’t know.
2) Wear a mask when in public and especially if you’re with people whose vaccination status is uncertain.
3) Good ventilation and distancing protect, and,
4) Get your third dose of the vaccine. It’s an essential part of the vaccination process.
Don’t lose heart. What you do makes a difference and helps to protect those you love.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
