Dr. Mitch Shulman: What’s going on with children and COVID-19?

There is a lot of confusing information about how the COVID-19 disease affects children. Let’s focus on what we know.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States rightly states that there have been fewer cases of COVID-19 among children compared to adults — ranging from 2.2 per cent of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in China to 0.8 per cent in Spain.
What are the COVID-19 symptoms in kids? Typically, fever, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, and sore throat. There are many who have not had fever and a significant number have had stomach pain and diarrhea as their major complaints.
If they are infected with the COVID-19 virus, how likely are children to be extremely sick? The largest pediatric study so far looked at over 2,000 children with COVID-19 infections in China. Ninety per cent of the children had illness that was asymptomatic, mild, or moderate, meaning that even if the children were sick with a fever and cough, 90 per cent did not have trouble breathing, need oxygen or need to be in the intensive care unit. Of the over 2,000 children infected, one died.
What about those kids who became severely ill? As shown above and confirmed by our experience, complications are less common among children than adults. They are less likely to be severely short of breath or to be hospitalized. By the first week of August, 90 children in the US had died of COVID-19. While even one death is too many, this number represents less than one per cent of all deaths caused by this virus in the US.
Most of those hospitalized or dying had underlying medical conditions, which have included severe asthma and obesity. In Canada there have been no deaths in children because of COVID-19 and very few children have needed to be hospitalized.
What about the multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)? Symptoms include a fever for four or more days associated with either red eyes (conjunctivitis); red / cracked lips; red tongue; a rash; swelling or redness of the hands or feet; or swollen glands in the neck. As of August 6, the CDC in the U.S. had confirmed 570 cases of MIS-C, including 10 deaths. The average age of those affected was 8 years old and 70 per cent were in Latino or non-Hispanic Black children. In Canada, no children are known to have died of MIS-C and only a handful of those suspected of having it needed intensive care.
If children are much less likely to catch this virus or become extremely sick, can they still give the disease to others? Transmission of viruses between children and from children to adults is common with other similar viruses, so it would be reasonable to expect that to happen with COVID-19. A South Korean study showed that 10- to 19-year-olds spread the virus as much as adults. A study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that younger kids can carry more virus in their noses compared to adults. Among the cases in children reported from China, most had exposure to household members who had confirmed COVID-19. In other words, they got it from family, not from friends or classmates.
So far it appears that children under 10 are less likely to spread the infection to others, but as our kids start school it is reasonable to expect that COVID-19 infections will increase. It’s important to remember that our school communities include not just students but teachers, administrators, janitors and others who will be exposed.
So what to do? You and your children have to be comfortable with the thought of going back to school. That decision will be based on a number of factors, including the presence of the virus in the local community; the measures being taken by the school and its staff; and the underlying health of the children and those living at home with them. That decision does not change the importance of social distancing (staying two metres away from others), the use of a mask; and frequent, effective hand-washing.
If your child has any symptoms that may be caused by COVID-19 — including fever; cough; stuffy nose; runny nose; sore throat; headaches with muscle aches; vomiting or diarrhea — they should NOT go to school.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
