Dr. Mitch Shulman: What’s different when dealing with COVID-19 in 2022?

There is a fundamental difference now in how we take care of someone who is ill with the SARs-Cov-2 virus. Early on we had no proven or effective treatment. We supported those who were sick, and in some cases that meant putting them on a ventilator to take over the work of breathing. In severe cases we put them on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) where machines circulated their blood, filled it with oxygen, and removed carbon dioxide.
The first real breakthrough was the proven benefit of using a specific corticosteroid medicine called dexamethasone. Given at the right time in the course of the disease, it significantly reduced the risks. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and others have completely failed to benefit anyone in properly conducted trails, so their use has been appropriately condemned.
In the interim, vaccines were developed that blunted the course of the disease. While they were unable to keep everyone from getting sick, they were able to dramatically reduce the risk that if you did get the virus you would need to be hospitalized or die.
Now we’ve moved to the next level in coping with COVID-19. While avoiding getting sick in the first place is always best, there are two oral medications — a combination of nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets trademarked as Paxlovid, and molnupiravir trademarked as Lagevrio — that can play a significant role in managing this disease. Furthermore, if someone does get sick and their body isn’t able to mount an adequate immune response, we can infuse artificially prepared antibodies to help.
More recently, an infusion of antibodies that can be given intramuscularly to people who can’t be vaccinated or whose immune systems can’t protect them has been approved. These injections provide these otherwise at-risk people with protective levels of antibodies perhaps for as long as six months after the injection.
One of the major reasons why it’s been so difficult to stop COVID-19 is because the virus can spread from people who have no symptoms. SARs1 was much easier to control because only sick people could spread it. If someone had symptoms, you could isolate them in time and stop the virus from circulating. The SARs-Cov-2 virus can be spread by people without any symptoms or before they develop symptoms.
Lockdowns, mask wearing, and other restrictions can help because they limit people’s exposure to each other and thus the spread of a virus that could kill, but which could be spread without someone knowing it was there. This is also why, in spite of the enormous advances that we’ve made, controlling this virus is still going to be difficult.
The analogy would be to measles, another viral disease whose causative virus spreads before people realize that they are infected. Measles killed and maimed hundreds of thousands until we had effective vaccines and a world-wide effort to vaccinate people. The outbreaks of measles that we now see from time to time are almost exclusively in the unvaccinated. That should tell us something, but not everyone is willing to listen.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
