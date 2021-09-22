Most people who fall ill with COVID-19 fully recover. However, some may not get back to their pre-illness levels of health even weeks or months after. There were reports of this persistence of symptoms early on, especially in those countries that were hardest hit by Covid-19 at the start, for example, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The most common terms used to describe it are “post-COVID condition”, “long-Covid”, and “long-hauler syndrome”. It’s a significant problem.
More than 200 different symptoms have been reported as long-term consequences after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Children as well as adults can be affected and the severity of the initial illness may not be related to how long these symptoms persist, or their severity. The most common are fatigue, shortness of breath, severe muscle and joint pain, sleep disturbances, difficulties with concentration (brain fog), anxiety, and depression.
There are reports of people who lost their sense of smell and/or taste not getting back to normal six months after they got over the initial infection. Many of those affected by these persisting symptoms can’t return to work or to their usual level of functioning and continue to need the support of our healthcare system. The toll on them and their families is considerable.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that approximately 1 in 4 people who fall ill with COVID-19 have symptoms that last for at least a month; 1 in 10 for more than 12 weeks. Some estimates have been even higher. We still can’t predict who will be affected. Some studies indicate that having a higher body mass index (BMI), being female, being older, and having had more severe infection may increase the risk that you develop persistent post- COVID 19 symptoms. But that still needs to be corroborated.
We do know that being vaccinated reduces the risk, even if you have a breakthrough infection. In some cases, people who had COVID-19 and were vaccinated afterwards have had their long hauler symptoms diminish or even disappear.
We still aren’t certain why this is happening and if it’s truly unique to COVID 19, although the preponderance of data does support that. Anyone admitted to the hospital, and especially to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), can develop some of these symptoms, a condition referred to as “Post Intensive Care Syndrome”. However, the fact that people can develop these persisting symptoms, even if they had only a mild case that did not require hospitalization or admission to an ICU, supports that it’s directly related to COVID-19. There are also plausible biological explanations. Infection with this virus can damage various parts of the body, including the lining of the blood vessels, the heart, the brain and especially the lungs.
The health care system is starting to recognize the importance of this condition. There are provincially supported, specialized, multi-disciplinary clinics that have been created to provide the ongoing care and rehabilitation that has been shown to help. They can be found online where you can also find support groups. Given time, most people will recover from long- COVID. Given the proper support, they can recover better and faster.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
