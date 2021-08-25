As we prepare for schools to reopen there are many unknowns, but with the knowledge that we’ve accumulated we have the information that we need to do it safely. Ontario has released a 26-page plan on how restart school in the fall; Quebec recently made its own announcement and while neither plan is perfect, it’s better to have an imperfect plan than no plan at all. So let’s see what we can learn by comparing the two and combining that with what we already know.
First off, you can count on a flare up of colds and sore throats about two weeks after schools reopen. This happens all the time, COVID-19 or no COVID-19. One kid brings in a sore throat or sniffle, it spreads within the classroom and from there to the community. Expect that process to be worse this year.
We hardly saw any flu or other respiratory illnesses as long as people distanced, wore masks, and washed their hands. As soon as those restrictions were lessened, we saw outbreaks of cold-like illnesses. It’s almost as if the viruses were waiting for the chance to break out, which they did once the restrictions were lifted. So don’t be surprised if this year’s back-to-school cold season is worse than usual.
What can we learn from the different provincial plans? In the Ontario plan, mask wearing is mandatory witzhin schools, common spaces (such as libraries and school buses) for children in Grades 1 to 12, and strongly recommended for kindergarten. In Quebec, as of this writing, students will only be masked in common areas.
Remote learning will be available in Ontario, not necessarily in Quebec. This could be an issue if someone is sick at home. Is it safe for a sibling to come to school if someone at home is sick? They may have to if distance learning isn’t available. Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will stay with one teacher all day in Ontario. “Bubbles” are gone in Quebec. What will we do if a student falls ill? Does the whole school or grade stay at home for the period of quarantine?
Sport activities outdoors will be allowed without masks in both provinces. In Ontario, schools with mechanical ventilation systems will maximize air flow and fresh air intake. Schools without will be required to install stand-alone HEPA (high efficiency particulate absorbing) filters in the classrooms. Quebec is hoping to install carbon dioxide meters in classrooms to measure air quality but not until the end of this year.
Arrival and departure plans will be instituted to minimize congestion in Ontario. No word in Quebec.
These are just some of the recommendations. Perhaps they don’t go far enough but the truth of the matter is that no plan is perfect so flexibility to take into account changes in the situation will be needed. Hopefully, local school boards will take the initiative and meld the best practices from Ontario and Quebec into plans that protect their students, and thus our communities too.
In the meantime, what should you do?
As you plan your children’s return to school, try to reduce the fear and anxiety they might be feeling. Encourage them to voice as best they can what they are experiencing. Empower them by reminding them that there are things that they can do to protect themselves, such as coughing into their elbows, washing their hands often, wearing a mask (remind them how to do it properly) and providing them with their own hand sanitizer to use.
Set an example by your own behaviour. Children as young as 12 can now safely be vaccinated. Get everyone in the family who can be vaccinated, vaccinated. Support your school and its staff in their efforts to create a safe environment. Children must stay at home if they’re sick — as disruptive as I know this can be for families. Testing for COVID-19 has improved and should be used.
There will be a burst of infection in our communities after the kids return to school, bet on it. Let’s hope, however, that if the SARS-CoV-2 virus tries to sneak past, we won’t be caught unprepared.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
