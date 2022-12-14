Dr. Mitch Shulman: Want to be more alert when you get up in the morning?

Many people really aren’t at their best for the first few hours each morning after they get up. Often, we blame our genetic inheritance, in which case there’s little that can be done to change it, but that may not be true.
A study reported in Nature Communications involved approximately 1,000 people. They included twins to gain insight into the influence of genetics and fed the volunteers a specific breakfast to see its effects. They did this study because accidents at work and on the road have been associated with people not being fully awake as they started their day. The hope was that they could discover modifiable activities that would reduce that danger by helping those having trouble waking up in the morning be more alert.
The researchers reported that there were things that people could change that would influence their alertness. For example, they found that physical activity the day before made a big difference in how alert you were when you got up the day after. Exercise worked but you didn’t need to hit the gym as it was more important to be up and about doing things during the previous day.
Next, sleep. Those nights when the study participants slept longer than their own typical amount were associated with a higher degree of next morning alertness. More than just sleep duration, sleeping in later than usual for that person, also resulted in being more alert. Realistically, sleeping in may not be something that we can do. In that case I would substitute getting to bed early enough that you get more sleep than your usual.
The quality of sleep plays a role too. The sleeping environment (cool enough, dark enough and quiet enough) and treating any underlying health issues that could interfere with the quality of sleep (sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, etc.) influence how well you sleep and therefore how alert you’ll be when you wake up.
Breakfast also made a difference. A high carbohydrate breakfast (16 per cent fat, 7 per cent protein) resulted in study subjects who reported being more alert when they awoke. Examples: oatmeal with a banana, whole wheat toast with jam, pancakes with jelly. A rapid spike and then drop in blood sugar was associated with less alertness, so the authors suggested avoiding simple carbs at breakfast such as white bread or the high sugar content in some cereals. Unexpectedly, a high protein breakfast also made the study subjects drowsier.
When they looked at having a caffeinated beverage with breakfast, they found it wasn’t as significant an influence on alertness as these other factors. They also reported that frequent snacks during the day didn’t help. Participants who reported eating on average five or more times a day had a significantly lower level of alertness than those who reported eating three to four times a day.
Some other interesting insights provided by this study: mood, specifically daily happiness, made for a more awake person; and older people are more alert when they got up in the morning. By looking at the twins included in the study, they were able to show that a person’s level of alertness wasn’t very dependent on genetics. So, if you do want to be more alert when you get up in the morning, you now have some options.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
