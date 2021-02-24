A case report recently published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association reminds us how important Vitamin D is to our health. In this case, a woman after a normal pregnancy and full term delivery had an otherwise normal looking baby whose bones had failed to fully solidify in his skull. It turned out that she had been very deficient in Vitamin D during her pregnancy and after about three months of proper nutrition the baby’s bones grew in properly and everything went back to normal.
This case highlights how essential Vitamin D is for the health of our bones at any age. There are nutritional sources — oily fish like salmon, red meat, liver, egg yolks, and fortified foods such as some dairy products — but it’s tough to get enough from diet alone. Fortunately during most of the year the sun’s rays striking our faces and arms for about 15 minutes a day is enough to naturally produce within our skin the levels of vitamin D that most of us need. This slows down a bit as we age and also is reduced dramatically from October to March in our northern latitudes because of the angle of the sun, not to mention how many more layers of clothing we wear.
Many Canadian have a drop in their Vitamin D levels during the winter months. This is why the current Canadian guidelines recommend that most of us — unless we have specific medical reason not to — should supplement with Vitamin D at this time of the year. There’s also evidence that having a normal vitamin D level not only helps to build and maintain healthy bones but plays a role in our connective tissues’ health and how well our immune system works.
There is even evidence suggesting that it might help minimize the impact of the Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), the form of depression that many suffer as a result of our winter’s long dark nights and short days. So if you aren’t already doing it, why don’t you ask your doctor or your pharmacist if supplementing with Vitamin D is the right thing for you to do. And it’s not too late to start even now.
This leads us to the whole question of boosting or somehow enhancing our immune system. There are many supplements claiming to help. Vitamin C for example has a long and notorious history. The truth of the matter is that there is no magic pill, nutrient or supplement that by itself will boost a normal immune system. The proper diet is what’s really essential: strong in fruits and vegetables with fish and chicken as your main non-vegetable proteins along with some dairy and some meat and Vitamin D as a supplement during the fall and winter.
This is not to imply that you can’t have a normal immune system with a vegan or vegetarian or any other special diet but you have to be much more involved in making certain that you are getting the vitamins, minerals, and other trace elements that you need.
The other key components to a healthy immune system are rest and exercise, both of which really do make a difference in keeping our immune system humming along at its best. Vaccines do not overtax or otherwise harm our immune system but certain medications can. Wearing a mask doesn’t harm it either. Somehow I think it’s reassuring to know that good health is within our own control based on what we do and what we eat.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
