The latest news on the vaccine front is very encouraging. As expected, we’re starting to see the preliminary results of the Phase 3 research trials. New medications and vaccines go through certain steps before they are submitted for approval by the regulatory authorities.
Phase 0 research involves animal and cell lines. Is the medication toxic to cells in a culture medium or to animals? If it makes it through that hurdle, the next step is Phase 1 research. This involves healthy subjects who are given the new medication in a very controlled environment, usually a lab set up for them to stay under observation. The medication is given at different doses and bloods are drawn to see how much of the medication is absorbed and how quickly the body breaks it down.
They also look for any untoward effects. If it passes that hurdle, Phase 2 research experiments with different doses in people with the disease. A limited number of volunteer test subjects are carefully monitored for side effects and to see whether the drug seems to work.
Lastly, Phase 3 research. These are huge trials. The Moderna study of its vaccine involved over 30,000 volunteers; the Pfizer over 43,000. In Phase 3 research trials people with the disease are given the agreed upon dose of the medication and it is compared either to a placebo (a similar looking pill or injection with nothing active in it) or the best possible already approved therapy for the condition. In the case of both the Pfizer and Moderna studies, half the population got a placebo injection twice, the other half got the active vaccine.
Because these vaccines were to prevent a disease rather than treat one, they had to wait until a certain threshold number of cases of Covid-19 occurred and then the code was broken to find out who had gotten the vaccine and who the sham treatment.
The vaccines seem to work well. In both studies you were significantly more likely to have gotten COVID-19 if you had been given the sham treatment. Even more significantly, the ones who got very sick also were much more likely to have gotten the placebo. The evidence now needs to be scrutinized for side effects and to see if there were certain groups in which it worked better in than others. For example, perhaps this vaccine really didn’t work as well in the elderly. Only by checking the data carefully will the researchers know who should benefit the most.
Next step will be to submit the data to the regulatory agencies that approve medications for use. That would be Health Canada in this country and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States. Once that’s done, a price will have to be agreed upon and then the logistics of distributing the vaccine have to be worked out. That’s why it’s very reasonable to expect that we will have vaccine available in the first third of 2021.
We will have to keep our eyes and ears open as there is a huge difference in giving a vaccine to millions of people versus a few thousand in a carefully controlled trial. Unexpected side effects have sometimes turned up under these circumstances but things are looking better than they have in a while.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He's also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
