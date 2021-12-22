Dr. Mitch Shulman: Tough times ahead

Unfortunately, the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. We know what works to stop it, but we’ve failed for a number of reasons. For one, too many people mingled too freely for too long. It’s still worthwhile to allow people to work from home and to limit capacity in bars and restaurants because these actions will slow the onslaught, but this should have been done already.
We’ve not vaccinated enough people with the third booster dose and there are also still far too many adults who could be vaccinated who aren’t. By the way, do not rely on “natural” or homeopathic COVID-19 remedies. They will not protect you against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and I have seen liver damage in an otherwise healthy young person who used them improperly to treat the illness — unsuccessfully, I might add.
Along with vaccination, we must also maintain our distance, maximize ventilation, and wear masks properly. The virus may have mutated but it hasn’t figured out how to sneak through a mask.
This is a particularly dangerous time for a virus to be in our communities. As we move indoors, distancing, and good ventilation are tougher to achieve. This is a time of gatherings for the holidays, and we have seen that social get-togethers are the perfect venues for the virus to spread. We will need to limit the number of people we are spending time with and make certain they aren’t infected.
This is where the availability of the rapid tests will help. If you have symptoms and follow the instructions (which are thankfully not complicated), the results are reliable. Repeat the test in a day or two and if they are both negative, that should be a valid result. Remember though, while you might not have COVID-19, there are plenty of other winter viruses that you really shouldn’t share. Other things to keep in mind: Being outdoors is good for your body and mind. Go out for a walk when the weather permits. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a concern as the periods of daylight shorten. If you are feeling down, having trouble getting through the day, find you lack energy, and crave carbohydrates, you might be suffering from it.
For many, light therapy works: a 10,000-lux light for about 20-30 minutes within the first hour of awakening. Don’t look directly into the light and make certain that it emits as little UV radiation as possible. The light should be about 41 to 61 cm (16 to 24 inches) from your face. By mimicking outdoor light, it’s thought to re-establish the proper chemical balance within the brain, lifting mood and easing the other symptoms of SAD.
We should not stop living our lives to the fullest because of COVID-19. This pandemic will most likely follow in the footsteps of previous ones and eventually fade into the background. Our task is to minimize the pain and suffering until we get there by modifying some of our activities in the short term in the ways that we know work and getting vaccinated.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
