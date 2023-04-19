The situation with respect to the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved. The provincial Ministry of Health now recommends that the following people wear masks:
- people who have symptoms of a respiratory infectious disease (cough, sore throat or nasal congestion);
- people with weakened immune systems;
- people who have a health condition that makes them vulnerable;
- people aged 60 and over;
- pregnant women;
- in the presence of vulnerable people due to their health or age (over 60 years old);
- in the presence of a baby under three months, except for the immediate family;
- in busy places (except schools and daycares).
Basically, if you have any condition that weakens your ability to fight off an infection or that makes you more vulnerable to serious complications from an infection, you should mask up when you are in the presence of others, especially if in an enclosed space or where the ventilation isn’t comparable to being outdoors. Similarly, even if you’re healthy but you will be spending time with someone at risk, out of consideration for them you should mask up.
These rules should now make sense given all that we’ve been through. I would have hoped that mask wearing would have become second nature to us in much the same way that it is in Asia where it’s a culturally accepted norm to mask up if you’re unwell but have to go out in public, and if you’re at risk.
No stigma, no screaming about Big Brother or individual freedom.
The dangers of carbon monoxide
Recent events have reminded us about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO). Any time something combusts, CO is created. Outdoors we’re protected. The levels of CO created by a BBQ for example are diluted by the air outside. Indoors, however, is a completely different situation. Furnaces, stoves, wherever there’s something burning inside, CO builds up and it’s a colourless, odourless, deadly gas.
In our bodies it pushes oxygen off haemoglobin. By taking its place, CO robs the body of the oxygen it needs to survive. Initial symptoms are fairly non-specific, nausea, light-headedness, not feeling well. They can quickly progress without warning to coma and death. This is why, along with a smoke detector, all homes should have a carbon monoxide detector that’s checked regularly to make certain it’s working and that the batteries are fresh.
When to start using sunscreen
As the amount of daylight and the strength of the sun’s rays increase, people wonder when to start using sunscreen and which one is best for them. The easy answer is you should be wearing sunscreen all year long! Apply enough to cover any sun exposed area about 30 minutes before you go out, so it has a chance to get absorbed properly. The SPF (or Sun Protection Factor) should be at least 15 and the product should specifically say that it protects against UVA and UVB radiation.
Sunscreen is part of being sun safe. Wearing a proper hat, sunglasses etc. are all essential. If you’re going to be exposed for more than a few hours, and especially if you’re sweating, you should reapply the sunscreen about every two hours. Once mosquitos and biting insects become a concern, many people like to use a product that combines sun and bite protection, but that isn’t a good idea as the differences between how these products work best means they have different timelines for re-application. So, use a product designed specifically for each use and follow the instructions on the label.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
