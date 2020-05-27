One of the questions being asked is whether people need to wear gloves to safely return to their normal activities. The simple answer is no, unless your job already required that you wear gloves — such as food handlers.
Do not use gloves now in a misplaced hope that they will give you added protection from the virus causing the COVID-19 illness. Hand-washing with regular soap is still the best prevention. You don’t need to use a special antibacterial soap and in fact it may actually be better not to use those because of concerns about what they might be doing to the environment and that they might be encouraging bacterial resistance — the so called “super bugs” that you keep hearing about.
You can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as long as it contains at least 60 per cent alcohol or any hand sanitizer that has been approved by Health Canada. Wash your hands after finishing a task and before starting a new one so that you don’t carry virus from one site to another.
Wash your hands if you sneeze or cough, even if you do it into your elbow as you are supposed to. Wash your hands before eating and after going to the bathroom. The COVID-19 causing virus has been found in our stool and can be aerosolized if you flush without putting down the toilet cover, so while hand washing is always what you’re supposed to do after going to the bathroom, it’s even more important now.
Wash your hands if you touch your face, although it’s probably too late if your hands were already contaminated, it’s still always important to wash your hands often and this is a good reminder.
Gloves add nothing to any of these recommendations. They do not kill the virus if it lands on them. If you don’t change them between tasks you run the risk of carrying the virus from a contaminated site to a previously clean one. So if you do choose to use gloves, change them between tasks and wash your hands before putting them on and as soon as you take them off. Of course, give your hands a chance to dry out before putting the fresh ones on.
When taking them off, make certain to roll them off your hand starting at the wrist and turning them inside out as they come off so any contaminated surface is contained and less likely to dirty a clean surface or your fingers. Please dispose of your gloves properly in the garbage. No special precautions are needed. Using the regular garbage is adequate but I have seen gloves on the ground all over the place. There is no safe way to reuse these gloves. Washing them to reuse them has not been validated yet.
Remember the key to getting back to normal is to control the spread of this virus. A vital part of that is proper hand washing which, to be honest, is a good idea anyway isn’t it!
Dr Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
