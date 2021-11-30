Dr. Mitch Shulman: Tips to living longer; and the COVID-19 vaccine and your child

There are valuable lessons to learn from studies looking at the effect of a person’s personality on how long they’re likely to live. In fact, the influence of personality can be as strong as that of intelligence and personal income. The good news is that simple changes can help you live longer without destroying who you are.
For example, being conscientious (organized and responsible) does help people live longer. Conscientious people tend to be better at getting enough exercise and eating properly. You can take advantage of that personality trait by using different tricks to make yourself more likely to eat better, exercise and get enough sleep. Make a regular commitment to exercise with a friend so you can’t back out; download an app that reminds you to get up from your desk regularly; write down a schedule. However, you do it, the benefit will be there.
Being purposeful (having a clear goal that motivates you to get up each day), helps people to bounce back from difficulty. The specific purpose can be unique to you. Go to an art class, take up a musical instrument, volunteer, have the grandchildren stay overnight with you: there are all sorts of options to find purpose in life.
Optimistic people have been shown to live longer. Looking for a “silver lining” in adversity helps people recover from serious difficulties and illness. One way to cultivate this is to spend a few moments (perhaps before going to bed) reflecting on the good things that happened during the day. You can seek out the positive aspects of getting older (for example wisdom, maturity). Initially this may not seem natural, and the details will vary from person to person, but it’s worth the effort.
Social connectivity is also linked to recovering from illness more easily and living longer. You don’t need thousands of followers or to be the “life of the party”. The specifics depend on you. You can volunteer; take up square dancing; join a bridge club. The choice is yours.
Personality is what helps to define us and makes each of us unique. You don’t have to change all of you, but you might want to make the changes that will help you to live longer and healthier.
The COVID-19 vaccine and your child
Parents might be concerned about vaccinating their children against COVID-19. All the evidence to date shows that this vaccine is safe. Remember, this is not the first time it’s being used in children. It’s already been released in the US. Children have died of COVID-19, gotten sick, and developed long-hauler disease and multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Fortunately, the number of children affected is much less than the number of adults, but we can’t predict which child might succumb.
Furthermore, we won’t get back to a more normal life until as many of us as can be vaccinated are vaccinated. The children are no exception. Also, we need to consider that even if they are less likely to get very sick, they are still able to transmit the disease to others.
Given the approaching holiday season, wouldn’t you want to be able to remove one more worry?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
