Dr. Mitch Shulman: Tips on how to avoid getting sick when you travel

The dirtiest parts of an airport, according to a study looking at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, are the plastic security trays. So, once you’ve gone through security, either use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 60 per cent alcohol concentration) or wash your hands with soap and water. After you’ve washed your hands use your elbow or a paper towel to close the water and do the same with the door.
Bring disinfectant wipes with you to wipe down tray tables, computer screens, or any other surface that you’ll be using that many other people may have touched.
If you’re stuck in close quarters — on a bus, train, airplane or in a line, for example — wearing a mask is a smart precaution, especially if people are sneezing or coughing around you. A properly worn N-95 mask not only protects you from their viruses but, should the air quality deteriorate, it will also help to protect your lungs. And bring backup masks.
Stay well hydrated while you travel by drinking non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages. For the lining of your nose, mouth and eyes to protect you they need to stay moist, which is why hydration is so important.
Try to rest and take it easy both before the trip, while travelling and when you get back. Coming home a day or two before you need to go back to work gives you a chance to catch up. Stress and lack of sleep will adversely affect your immune system.
If you take medication on a regular basis, bring extra as well as a prescription with the actual name of the medication. The same drug may go by different names in different countries and internet access to check what the name is locally isn’t guaranteed when you travel.
Take your medication with you in your carry-on luggage. Don’t pack it away.
Consider bringing with over-the-counter medication that might not be as accessible in other countries such as acetaminophen (trade names Tylenol and Atasol, among others) or an anti-inflammatory such as ibuprofen (trade names Advil and Motrin, among others); an anti-nausea medication such as dimenhydrinate (trade name Gravol, among others); and an anti-histamine (of which there are many to choose from).
Adhesive bandages (trade name Band-Aid and others) and a general antibiotic cream are worth bringing for cuts and scrapes. And don’t forget sunscreen and insect repellent.
If you have a heart problem or an abnormal EKG, bring a copy with you.
Make certain that you have all the vaccinations that you need as many countries require that you are up to date. It may take many months to get properly vaccinated so plan ahead. Malaria protection is another important consideration in some parts of the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has an excellent website where you can check what diseases may be of concern depending on where you are planning to go.
Bismuth subsalicylate (trade name Pepto-Bismol, among others) can be useful to avoid or treat traveller’s diarrhea. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about it and the other medications that can be used to avoid this trip destroyer. To lessen the risk of getting ill from food or water, do not drink the local water (including using ice cubes) or anything washed in it.
Travel should still be fun. Proper preparation and following these suggestions will help to keep it that way.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
