Dr. Mitch Shulman: TikTok tics; and what do the keto diet and supplements have in common?

The number of people diagnosed with mental health disorders — such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, eating disorders — as well as Tourette’s-like symptoms has increased dramatically over the last few years. This might be partially explained by an improved awareness and willingness to discuss these disorders, but a study in the journal Child Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry explores the possibility that some of the increase may reflect the influence of social media.
The internet allows people to investigate diseases, reach out for support and find resources to help them, but it also enables the rapid spread of misinformation to incredibly large numbers of people. Social media can create false expectations. It’s also a path for someone who feels left out to become a member of a special group by taking on the symptoms of an illness, a group that can provide the support and acceptance that they may not otherwise have.
Social media makes it easier for unscrupulous individuals to take advantage of those who are vulnerable. Mass psychogenic illness — or more commonly, if not accurately, known as mass hysteria — is facilitated by social media. As an example, one person is convinced that they are being poisoned by the poor air ventilation at school because they falsely attribute their symptoms, which are really due to dehydration, to it. Quickly, the allegations spread through social media. Scores of people in the same school have variations on the same symptoms. It spreads to other schools. Eventually the furor dies out, but the damage has been done.
Instead of focusing on what was really bothering the students, the focus was on the air ventilation system that had nothing to do with it. This is why it’s crucial to properly investigate when someone isn’t well, to look for underlying causes that should be treated, but at the same time to be aware of these other factors that can be as important.
What the keto diet and supplements have in common
In the ketogenic diet, fat replaces carbohydrates in the diet to force the liver to use fat for energy, hoping that this will help someone lose weight. Short term it might work, but there may be unhealthy consequences if it’s pursued for too long. A recently reported study — which admittedly did have some problems with how it was done — followed those on a keto-like diet for about 11 years. Those on the diet not only had higher levels of the “bad” cholesterol than those who weren’t, but also an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Is there a justification for using supplements on a regular basis? Unless a specific deficiency is being treated, supplements are not only unnecessary but even potentially dangerous. For example: biotin, claimed to improve the health of skin, hair and nails without a lot of scientific evidence to support this, interferes with certain lab tests. A woman’s heart attack was missed, and she died because the biotin she was taking caused a false negative result in a key blood test used to diagnose heart attacks.
So, what do both the ketogenic diet and supplements such as biotin have in common? They’re often used inappropriately and can potentially put your health at risk. If you’re going to start a keto-like diet or use supplements, speak to a nutritionist, pharmacist or other knowledgeable health care professional before placing yourself potentially in harm’s way. And include them in your list of medications when asked what you’re taking.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.