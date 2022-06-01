There are at least 15 tick-borne illnesses in North America. Lucky for us most of these illnesses and the ticks that carry them haven’t made it this far north — yet. Longer, warmer springs and summers with shorter winters and falls means that this may not continue.
Ticks are parasites that need blood to survive. When the tick bites, there are compounds in its saliva to keep the wound from clotting. If the tick has been infected with a virus or bacteria that causes a disease, that can get into the person’s bloodstream from the saliva.
In almost all cases the tick needs to be attached for a while before an infection can be transmitted. For example, in the case of Lyme disease the tick may need to be attached for as long as 36 hours for there to be a significant risk of illness. That’s why the current recommendation is to inspect yourself and / or shower within an hour or two of returning from an outdoor situation where you might have been exposed.
The safest way to remove a tick is to use tweezers (or something similar) to grasp the head of the tick as close as you can to where it has attached itself and then gently pry it free. This will reduce the amount of tick saliva that gets into the wound. Wash the area with a mild, non-irritating soap, pat gently dry and apply an antibiotic cream. Cover the area if it could get irritated or dirty. If you have the tick, place it in a sealed container and bring it with you when you see the doctor.
Lyme disease happens when a blacklegged tick infected with the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria feeds. About 70 per cent of the time, about a week after the bite, an expanding red rash, which usually isn’t itchy or painful called erythema migrans, appears at the site. There can also be fever, headache, and fatigue. At this stage the disease can be eradicated with antibiotics. However, left untreated for too long, nerve, joint, and heart complications can develop.
Recently there have been reports in Canada of an allergy to red meat caused by the bite of a different tick, the lone star tick. In its saliva is a carbohydrate that doesn’t exist in people. When it bites someone and injects its saliva into the wound this foreign substance can trigger the body’s immune system to react to it. This same carbohydrate is found in pork, red meat, and venison, but not in fish, fowl, or seafood. If someone has been sensitized to this compound, they can have a reaction to red meat in the same way that someone who has been sensitized to tree pollen will have runny eyes, sneeze, and be short of breath when the trees release their pollen at the start of the spring.
Unfortunately, this reaction can get serious. Antibiotics don’t help. The only way to avoid the danger is to avoid being bitten. The risk is small so we can still enjoy the outdoors, but we do need to take the necessary precautions. For example: look for any ticks and remove them promptly; tuck pant legs into socks; wear light coloured clothing to make the tick easier to spot; and use a repellent (following the instructions on the label) containing picaridin or DEET.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
