Dr. Mitch Shulman: The ‘new’ alcohol guidelines, and ‘Don’t try this at home!’

Drinking alcohol is not safe. The risk increases with the amount that you consume. The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), a national advisory organization, recently published new guidelines that reflect our evolving understanding of how alcohol affects our health.
You may remember the so-called French Paradox. Scientists couldn’t understand why it seemed that people living in France eating foods with lots of cholesterol and smoking cigarettes, weren’t dying in larger numbers from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and strokes. The hypothesis was that perhaps it was the red wine that was protecting them.
Science moves forward by testing its hypotheses. In this case, the research showed that what might have been “saving” the French was the fact that they ate small portions and were more active in general than North Americans. There really was no French Paradox and no miracle in red or any wine since they were actually dying of heart disease and lung cancer.
At the same time, research was also accumulating on the effects of alcohol. Studies in The Lancet, for example, demonstrated that any positive effect from alcohol consumed in moderation was overwhelmed by the negative effects from liver disease, heart rhythm problems, and cancer. In fact, drinking alcohol was shown to increase the risk of seven different cancers, including breast cancer in women and colon cancer in both genders.
On the basis of this information, many countries revised their alcohol guidelines, but Canada didn’t. Additional research highlighted the dangers of alcohol on fetal development, so women were strongly advised to avoid it when pregnant and nursing.
With all this happening worldwide, the CCSA was asked by Health Canada to re-examine the Canadian guidelines. The resulting document (available at www.ccsa.ca) provides Canadians with the information they can use to make an informed decision about alcohol. In summary, they found that drinking less than two alcoholic drinks per week did not increase risk dangerously for most people. Consuming three to six drinks per week moderately increased a person’s risk (and women especially needed to be careful). More than six drinks per week raised everyone’s risk to dangerous levels.
A drink was defined as: a glass (142 ml) of wine with 12 per cent alcohol; a bottle (341 ml) of beer or cider with 5 per cent alcohol content; a shot (43 ml) of spirits with 40 per cent alcohol content. Now you can make an informed decision and if you do decide to drink, let your family doctor know so that you can be appropriately screened for the health issues that you are at risk for.
Don’t be taken in
You may have seen reports on the use of electromagnetic stimulation of the brain to preserve short-term and long-term memory in older people. This is legitimate research but it’s in its earliest stages and inappropriate use of this technology can cause seizures and other serious consequences. So, do not be taken in by ads claiming that you can purchase a cap-like device that will stimulate your brain and avoid dementia. These are cruel and dangerous attempts to take advantage of early-stage science, which isn’t ready to be used on the general population, yet.
It may one day, but not now, so please don’t be taken in.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
