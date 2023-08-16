Dr. Mitch Shulman: The importance of our sense of smell, and a vaccine for RSV

Olfaction (the ability to perceive and tell the difference between various odours) is not as well developed in people as it is in many animals and varies from person to person. What’s very unusual about our sense of smell is that the olfactory nerve that carries the information from the nose goes directly to the “smell centre” of the brain.
Our other senses go through the thalamus first, a way station that interacts with the signals before they go to the higher brain centres for interpretation. This may be why smells are more likely than other sensory inputs to trigger strong memory associations. Loss of the sense of smell has not only been associated with COVID-19, but also with diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Could we delay or avoid dementia by training our sense of smell?
Previous studies have implied that this might work. However, most of these trials were very cumbersome. For example, in one they asked people to smell 40 different fragrances twice a day — not something that most people would continue to do for very long. A study in the journal, Frontiers in Neuroscience, may have demonstrated that there’s a simpler way to get the same benefits. In this small preliminary trial, 20 people without evidence of memory decline aged 60 to 85 were given a standard over-the-counter fragrance diffuser and seven different commercially available, full-strength fragrances (rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender) and told to use a fragrance a night for six months, rotating through the seven.
The diffuser ran for two hours while they slept. The control group of 23 similar individuals were given the same seven fragrances used in the same way but at a very low concentration — just enough to be able to smell it. After six months, only the group who used the full-strength fragrances had a measurable and significant improvement in memory, learning and thinking.
The next step will be to repeat the study with a much larger group. The number of people suffering from dementia is increasing. Controlling hypertension and diabetes, being physically active and learning new skills help to slow the progression of cognitive decline but does not stop it. If this work is corroborated in a larger study, stimulating smell while you sleep could be an important tool in our fight against dementia.
Respiratory syncytial virus
RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, can cause serious lung infections, including pneumonia and bronchiolitis — an infection of the tiniest airways in the lung. Typically, the virus circulates mainly in the fall and winter. As with many respiratory infections, it affects the very young (children under the age of two) and the elderly most severely. There is no vaccine available for children. To protect them we need to limit the number of people around them who are infected.
Mask wearing if someone’s not feeling well and hand washing do reduce the spread of the virus. For high risk infants, there are injectable antibody therapies available. For the elderly, Health Canada has approved an RSV vaccine for those 60 years of age and older. Supplies will probably be limited this first cold season and we still don’t know whether the provincial government will cover the cost, but you may want to ask your family doctor or pharmacist if they think getting this vaccine is right for you.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
