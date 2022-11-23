Dr. Mitch Shulman: The health benefits of kindness

Kindness not only helps others; there are real health benefits for you and for anyone who witnesses what you’ve done. Putting the well-being of others before our own without expecting anything in return (altruism) stimulates the reward centres of the brain and also the production of its own natural painkillers, the endorphins. This may be one of the reasons why kind acts reduce how much pain someone feels.
In one study, for example, people who said they would donate money to help orphans felt less pain from an electric shock than those who declined to give. Furthermore, the more helpful people thought their donation would be, the less pain they felt. Could this be why volunteers tend to experience less aches and pains?
Cortisol, one of the major stress hormones, decreases as does blood pressure in people doing or witnessing acts of kindness, which puts less strain on your body. Mortality and depression are all reduced in people who perform acts of kindness.
Kindness may also reduce your risk of dementia. You might even age more slowly!
People 55 and older who volunteer for two or more organizations have a lower likelihood of dying early, and that’s even after taking into account exercise, gender, smoking, marital status etc. This is actually a larger effect than exercising four times a week or going to a religious service.
A group of people with high blood pressure were given $40. Half were told to spend it on themselves; half to spend it on others. The group that had spent the money on others had lower blood pressure at the end of the six-week study.
A group of very anxious people were coached and helped so that they were able to do at least six acts of kindness a week. After a month, they were reassessed. Not only was there a significant increase in how positive they felt, but they reported more satisfaction in their relationships and those who had avoided social situations were now much more likely to engage with others.
Those doing and witnessing an act of kindness experience a release of the “feel good” hormone oxytocin, improving their mood and making them much more likely to “pay it forward”. Thus, one good deed can have a domino effect, improving the lives of many people. Increased levels of oxytocin also help reduce blood pressure and increases self-esteem and optimism.
Doing beneficial acts of kindness is something that can be learned. The health benefits are maintained if they are done anonymously, spontaneously or planned and they’re amplified if different types of activities are done. In other words, you don’t have to do it the same way every time. They can include volunteering, contributing time / money, opening the door for someone, saying thank you or expressing gratitude. All of these count, and the more you do, the easier it becomes. Like weight training, you can improve your “compassion muscle”.
Here are some other examples:
1) When you’re driving, let the car in that’s trying to enter your lane,
2) Sincerely compliment someone; be there for a friend (you don’t have to fix the problems, just listen),
3) Leave a thank you note for your mail carrier or give a nice tip to the person delivering your parcel,
4) Before you go to bed, think of one thing you’re grateful for.
You can start any time.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.