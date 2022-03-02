“Lies, damned lies, and statistics.” This quote, made famous by Mark Twain, was attributed by him to British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, but no one is sure who actually came up with it. The quote refers to the difficulty that people have in understanding numbers.
The present COVID-19 situation fits. On the surface it seems as if a lot of people who’ve been vaccinated are still getting sick and dying. If that’s true, then it would support the argument that being vaccinated makes no difference. Here’s where understanding numbers becomes really important.
In the province of Alberta, for example, there were 352 COVID-19-related deaths reported over the last 120 days in those who were unvaccinated aged 5 or older. Over the same period, 423 deaths were reported among Albertans who had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. An understanding of numbers solves this riddle.
Out of a total of about 4.15 million Albertans aged 5 or older, approximately 3.3 million have received at least two doses of the vaccine. About 583,000 are unvaccinated. Instead of the raw numbers, let’s look at the death rate based on whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. The death rate is 56.5 per 100,000 people who are 5 years of age and older and are unvaccinated. Compare that to the death rate for those who are vaccinated with two doses: 12.5 per 100,000. The difference in death rates between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated leaps out of the page once you compare the rates based on the person’s vaccine status.
This is the “base rate fallacy,” an error in understanding numbers if you only look at the raw numbers without considering the base rate, which in this case is the actual number of people who are vaccinated or not. “Lies, damned lies and statistics” indeed, but now you won’t be taken in, will you? Being properly vaccinated makes a significant difference and that’s no lie.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
Unfortunately, often forgotten in our discussion of the dangers of allowing people to become infected with COVID-19 is the “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” (MIS-C). For unknown reasons, even mildly infected children with no COVID-19 symptoms can develop this wide-spread inflammation 2–6 weeks after being infected.
These children can develop a variety of complaints including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and a low blood pressure. There have been 59 deaths as of January 31 in the US. In Canada, as of Nov. 2021, there were 269 cases reported and no deaths in children ranging in age from 1 week to 18 years of age. Most cases have been in children around the age of 6. Vaccination protects children from COVID-19 and from MIS-C. For those too young to be vaccinated, properly vaccinating all who have contact with them is the only reliable way to protect them.
When you have all the right information, doesn’t vaccination make sense? Furthermore, all this highlights the need to continue to do what we can to protect everyone because we may not always know who is vulnerable, either to succumbing to COVID-19 or developing complications. Mask wearing when appropriate, handwashing, as well as good ventilation and distancing are all still part of that.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
