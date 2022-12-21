Swaddling refers to wrapping a baby in a blanket to limit their movement. Although accepted by the Canadian Pediatric Society and the Public Health Agency of Canada, there has been controversy about it recently. Does it increase the risk of hip problems or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)? As with many things in medicine, this is a perfect example of one-size doesn’t fit all.
Whether swaddling is right for your newborn is a function of the baby, why you’re thinking of using it, and the environment. To wrap a baby, even in a breathable blanket, when it’s really hot in the room where they’re going to sleep is not safe. Neither is putting a baby, swaddled or not, to sleep on its belly. We aren’t sure why SIDS happens, but we do know that putting a baby to sleep on its back on a relatively firm mattress without plush animals or toys around it reduces the danger.
Swaddling can help to settle a fussy child and when it’s not too hot and when the legs are able to move and the blanket won’t cover the baby’s face, it’s something that can be considered until about three months of age when babies can start to be able to turn over on their own. Swaddling isn’t something that you need to do but it may be helpful under the right circumstances.
Calming your child
A study in JAMA Pediatrics looked at smartphone and tablet use in children between the ages of three and five years as a calming/distracting parenting technique. It reported that when used on a regular basis — especially in boys and children who were already having problems controlling their emotions — this strategy didn’t help and might even make things worse over the long term.
From time to time, depending on the circumstances, using a hand-held device to temporarily calm a child may be a reasonable tactic. However, long term we should try to take advantage of these situations to teach the child to recognize that their emotional response is inappropriate and the skills to cope are important if you want them to be able to succeed in life.
The common cold
There are a number of reasons why colds are more common in the fall and winter. First, cold viruses love cool, dry weather. Second, as it gets colder outside, we spend more time indoors and not always with adequate ventilation, meaning that we’re more likely to be exposed to the viruses that cause the common cold.
Researchers reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical immunology results that may add another possible reason. Most cold viruses get in through the nose. The researchers demonstrated that even a brief exposure to the cold was enough to limit the ability of the nose to protect us.
Volunteers stayed outdoors in 4.4 C (40F) weather for just 15 minutes. The scientists then sampled the tissue lining the nose and found that the drop in temperature had markedly reduced the ability of those cells to shield the study subjects from viruses and bacteria. The key take-away: when you go out into the cold, you might want to wear a mask, muffler or scarf around you nose and mouth to warm and humidify the air that you’re breathing in, preserving the ability of your nose’s natural defenses to protect you. By the way, yet another good reason to mask up in the winter!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
