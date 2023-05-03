Dr. Mitch Shulman: Stress and aging; and avoiding repeated urinary tract infections

How old we actually are (our biological age) is not just a function of how many birthdays we’ve had. The biological age is affected by disease, drug treatment, lifestyle, and the environment. Stress also affects it. When you analyze the genetic material of animals or people who are stressed, it shows changes that mimic ageing. A study reported in the journal, Cell Metabolism, looked at what those changes were and also demonstrated that they could be reversed if the stress was removed.
They examined the blood of people about to undergo elective surgeries, colorectal or to fix their hips, and compared them to blood taken from people who underwent emergency surgery to repair a broken hip. In the blood of the people who’d undergone an emergency repair they found changes consistent with being older. The elective surgery groups showed no ageing changes before or after. However, the emergency hip repair patients’ blood, which had initially showed signs of ageing, had reverted back to normal once they recovered from the procedure.
They then looked at the blood of women going through an uncomplicated pregnancy. Pregnancy puts additional stress on the body. They found that the blood of these women in their second and third trimester showed those “older” changes but rechecking their blood a while after giving birth found that the cells had reverted back to normal.
In all these cases, physical stress caused changes to the genetic material that were reversed when the stress was removed. They found similar changes in the blood of people who had been very sick with COVID-19 and recovered. The reaction of the body to stress with the release of various stress hormones, ages the genetic material and if left unchecked, accelerates the ageing process. Remove the stress and the body recovers.
If meditation, looking at greenery, exercise, or whatever works for you that is a healthy way of coping with stress can remove some of it, the end result may be a reversal of some of its effects on ageing. Another good reason to set aside time each day to do what you can to reduce the amount of stress in your life.
Urinary tract infections
Many women suffer from recurring infections of the bladder and the urinary tract caused by a bacterium, E coli, that may be on their skin. Similarly, there are a number of medical procedures that can be complicated by urinary tract infections (UTI) afterwards. Aside from the discomfort these infections cause, left untreated or improperly managed, the bacteria can ascend the tract to the kidneys causing pyelonephritis, a serious kidney infection.
A review published by the authoritative Cochrane group found that consuming real cranberry products (not sugar-filled, cranberry-flavoured substitutes) can reduce the risk in women and in people who are prone to these infections following those medical procedures. It doesn’t seem to work in older people who have been institutionalized, pregnant women, or adults who can’t empty their bladder completely because of an underlying bladder neuromuscular issue but what a boon it can be to those it can help.
There didn’t seem to be any major side effects from the consumption of the cranberries so, if you are in one of the categories of people it’s been shown to help you might want to talk to your pharmacist or your family doctor.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
