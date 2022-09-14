Dr. Mitch Shulman: Steps to reduce the risk of dementia and control your blood sugar

Dementia refers to the loss of cognitive function: thinking, remembering, and reasoning. Some people with dementia also lose control of their emotions and there can be distressing changes in their personality. Forgetting where you left your keys is not necessarily a sign of dementia, nor is forgetting someone’s name only to have it pop up later on. Given the amount of distraction and stress in our lives, this type of forgetfulness, while disturbing, can be normal.
However, the inability to remember what a pen is used for or putting your keys in the refrigerator isn’t normal and should be investigated. There isn’t a single cause for dementia and there are different types. Age is a key risk factor, but dementia is not a normal part of the ageing process. Poorly controlled high blood pressure and/or diabetes will increase the risk of it developing, and there is a genetic component in some cases.
There is increasing scientific evidence that one of the most important factors contributing to an increased risk of developing dementia is a sedentary lifestyle. A recent study in the journal JAMA Neurology highlights changes that you can make that might reduce your risk. More than 78,000 people between the ages of 40 and 79 living in the UK were followed. The number of steps that they took daily were obtained from a wrist accelerometer. Over the years of the study, those who developed dementia were recorded.
The researchers reported that as little as 3,826 steps per day could significantly reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia. Increase that to 6,315 steps and you saw the greatest risk reduction. There was some additional benefit up to 9,826 steps, but exceeding 9,826 steps wasn’t associated with a greater benefit.
Even more interesting was the effect of how brisk the walking pace was. If the person maintained a pace of 112 steps per minute for a total of 30 minutes per day — and the 30 minutes didn’t have to be consecutive but could be spread out during the day — they found a significant benefit. Walking at 112 steps per minute is a very brisk walk and if you haven’t been active, it might not be safe to start at that speed, but it is attainable. In the meantime, increasing your daily step count to 3,826 steps per day is well within the reach of many of us and to aim for 9,826 steps per day is not unreasonable.
Walking may have other benefits. A study in the journal Sports Medicine demonstrated that a short walk of just two to five minutes after eating helped to moderate the spike in blood sugar that typically occurs within 60 to 90 minutes of a meal and also balance after-meal insulin levels. A spike in blood sugar levels has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes, so a leisurely stroll after lunch or dinner might benefit you in at least two ways: help you to achieve your goal of at least 3,826 steps per day and moderate after-meal surges in your blood sugar. Seems like a great deal to me!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.