Dr. Mitch Shulman: Some helpful hints for navigating our way through the ‘red zone’

Your young children are likely to be tested. Prepare them for the experience based on their ability to understand so it will be less terrifying. For example, waiting in a line with strangers all in masks, that could be scary. Same for how the testers are garbed. Imagine not being warned that they’re wearing masks, face shields, caps, booties, gowns and gloves — terrifying!
Show them a picture of what someone looks like in all that gear and that there are real people underneath. You should also prepare them for the test itself. Use a cotton swab. Explain that the test will use a cotton swab on a longer stick; that they’re going to put it inside the nose; give it a little twist; and then, take it out to see if the germs that cause COVID-19 are there. Going through the process beforehand, especially if you’re calm about it yourself, helps you both.
You’ll need to hold them firmly in your lap and you may need to put a hand on their forehead to help them look upwards to allow the test to be done. Practice this at home with them before. How are you going to distract your child? Your hands won’t be free and they may not be able to watch your phone. Will you sing; tell them a nursery rhyme? Be prepared.
It’s also important to put a positive spin on the experience as they may need to be tested again and you won’t want them to panic. Let them know how well they did; how important their effort was. You know what works with your kids.
Not everyone needs to be tested. Public health or your school or work protocols will let you know. The good news is that we should soon be able to test at the school or workplace without the need to send the samples away. Results will be available in less than an hour, versus the current 2-3 days minimum.
We’re also better at treating COVID-19. There’s an approved antiviral medication for someone who’s very sick and improved techniques to manage the so-called “cytokine storm” (when the immune system over-reacts). We have proof that social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing protect us. Supplies of protective gear have improved and staff is trained. Now, if we only had a vaccine!
There is good news there, too. Final trials of potential vaccines end in the next few months. Their review will be prioritized. Furthermore, a lot of the data has already been looked at as it was coming in.
So Health Canada will be able to make a decision without cutting corners that put our safety at risk. Manufacture is already ongoing so vaccine supplies will be ready faster.
All in all, the future really does look better.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
