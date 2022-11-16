Dr. Mitch Shulman: Solving the emergency room dilemma now

Our emergency rooms are at the breaking point. I know you’ve heard that before but there is a fundamental difference now from previous declarations of doom. In the past, we could count on the staff in the emergency room and the hospital to somehow keep it going. But we’ve now reached the point where they can’t. It’s now rare for there to be a full complement of staff working anywhere within the hospital and particularly in the emergency room.
Beds are closed because they aren’t enough staff and that’s one of the reasons why people lie in gurneys in corridors in the emergency room.
What can we do that will help right now, not in some vague, distant future?
Step 1:
Help primary caregivers provide more primary care by relieving them of administrative work that doesn’t directly relate to their management of the patient. Paperwork, which actually now is mainly computer work, takes up too much time for everyone on the front lines. Analyse the workload; designate which tasks really influence patient care and who should best do them; eliminate those that don’t impact patient care; and designate those that still need to be done to the right person.
Many could be done by clerical staff. This process would transiently increase health care costs because of hiring and training new people but it would rapidly be cost saving. As one example, pre-COVID-19, some emergency room doctors worked alongside scribes. The cost of training and paying those scribes was made up by the increased speed and efficiency with which the physicians were able to take care of patients.
Step 2:
There aren’t enough primary caregivers. This is mainly the fault of the government.
1) They have made it very difficult for specialists to continue to provide primary care. That might almost be acceptable if there were enough family doctors to take up the slack but there aren’t.
2) Why aren’t there more nurse practitioners? There’s interest from both nurses and physicians. The model has worked very well elsewhere. There are nurses who with a short period of training could take on specific tasks and it might even be an incentive for less of them to quit the profession.
3) Doctors are being chased out of Quebec by the government limitations on where they can practice. Let physicians when they graduate select where they want to work. Let them move to another area when they want to. Many may gravitate to the major centers but that’s exactly where the need is the greatest right now.
4) Make the process for allowing competent, foreign-trained physicians to work in Quebec fairer, more efficient, and quicker.
These proposals are achievable quickly; their impact is measurable; and the cost is reasonable. Unfortunately, up to now the government has enacted rules that treat patients as if they were widgets being manufactured in a factory. They aren’t and the sooner that realization dawns on those making the decisions and influences their actions, the better we’ll all be.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.