Dr. Mitch Shulman: So-so science, but the right message

A study reported in the European Journal of Nutrition looked at the brain health of over 6,000 people aged between 40 and 73 and related it to the magnesium they consumed. The study participants were asked to complete an online diet questionnaire five times over 16 months and the researchers calculated their magnesium intake based on an analysis of the foods they ate and the portion sizes, not the actual amount of magnesium in the blood or in the tissues. The conclusion: those who consumed the diet with the most magnesium in it seemed to have the healthiest brains.
There are some fundamental issues with a study like this. Calculating magnesium based on what people remember they ate can be very inaccurate. Furthermore, a diet that scores high in magnesium is a diet that is very good for you. Magnesium is found in bananas, avocados, green leafy vegetables, cashews, almonds, legumes, whole grains, tofu and fatty fish. Sounds like a pretty good diet — not just for your brain! The study does remind us about how important magnesium is to maintaining good health. It’s involved in preserving the normal function of our muscles, nerves and immune system.
Eating well is the best way to get an adequate supply of magnesium but there are some situations where diet alone may not be enough. For example, people on diuretic medication (also known as “water pills” such as hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide) will lose magnesium along with potassium and calcium in their urine. Often, potassium and calcium replacement is prescribed but not magnesium, which could cause a problem.
The risk of a serious heart rhythm complication in someone suffering a heart attack is reduced if there are healthy levels of magnesium in their body. So eat properly, but if you are on diuretics or at risk of a heart attack, talk to your doctor about whether you should be on magnesium supplementation, the type of supplement and what dose is best for you.
Semaglutide and weight loss
Incretins such as semaglutide (trade name Ozempic and others) and liraglutide (trade name Victoza and others) have revolutionized the management of type 2 diabetes. These injectable drugs help patients maintain healthy levels of sugar and we have experience with them used for this reason. Unfortunately, semaglutide is now being promoted for weight loss. This could be a problem.
Semaglutide tricks the brain into thinking that the person is full. However, if the medication is stopped, the body quickly realizes the subterfuge and most people put the weight right back on. Furthermore, there are potential side effects. We don’t have enough experience with people using this medication long term for weight loss. This is why it’s so important that anyone considering using semaglutide have an informed discussion with their doctor.
If obesity is serious and is associated with significant complications such as obstructive sleep apnea or hypertension, then this is a medication that could help. If, however, the reason to use it is to lose a few pounds temporarily, the risk may easily outweigh any benefit.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.