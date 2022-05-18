Dr. Mitch Shulman: Smoke in the air, and the weight around your middle

A study published in the Lancet Planetary Health warns us about the dangers of smoke coming from wildfires. Lest you think that the danger is only out west, there have been a number of multi-alarm brush fires in our own area recently. Dry, hot weather increases the risk of wildfires significantly and as a result we’re seeing more of them each year.
This study showed that people who lived within 50 km of wildfires over 10 years suffered a 10 per cent higher incidence of brain tumors and a 4.9 per cent higher incidence of lung cancer compared to people living further away. We know from studies of firefighters that they are at increased risk for a number of cancers reinforcing the fact that this report is real.
There are many different poisons in smoke that are proven to cause cancer. On top of that, heavy metals and other substances settle onto the ground contaminating both the soil and the water. To protect yourself when the air quality drops because of smoke in the air, avoid spending time outdoors. Indoors, keep windows closed. If you have an air-conditioner, check that the filters are replaced regularly. Dust settling in the house can contain these same chemicals so regular damp dusting helps by clearing the dust in a way that reduces the possibility that it will circulate in the air.
Of course, the best way to manage the situation would be to avoid the wildfires in the first place. Many of them result from human carelessness, for example an inappropriately discarded cigarette butt.
Your weight
Putting weight on around your middle? This may indicate an increased risk of significant deterioration in your ability to care for yourself and live the life you want as you age. Reported in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, men and women aged 60 or older were followed after being tested for grip strength and their ability to do some basic tasks, such as getting up out of a chair or how long it took them to walk a specified distance.
A weak grip and a waist circumference of more than 88 cm (about 35 inches) in a woman, or 102 cm (about 40 inches) in a guy, predicated an accelerated rate of decline.
Weight that we put on around the middle — the “beer belly” — is especially bad for us. It’s metabolically active producing compounds that increase inflammation and the risk of heart disease and diabetes. The good news is that knowing about this means you can do something about it.
Aerobic activity (about 150 minutes over a week) will help control the “battle of the bulge” and brings with it other benefits as well by helping to control blood pressure and the risk of developing diabetes. Good nutrition is a key component of any healthy change. Exercise against resistance builds strength and improves muscle and bone mass. If weights aren’t something that you feel comfortable with, squats, push-ups, pull-ups (in other words, any exercise using your body weight) is a reasonable way to start.
You can modify the exercises: for example, push-ups can be done on your knees. The key is to be aware of the risk and do something about it.
It’s never too late to start.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
