Dr. Mitch Shulman: Smog, melatonin and sleep

The term “smog” comes from the combination of “smoke” and “fog” and first entered the language in the early 1900s as a descriptive term for the horrible air that descended upon London, England that was colloquially known as a “pea soup” fog.
It contains nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxide, carbon monoxide and dioxide, ozone and tiny particles. None of these are good for you but the particles released into the air by the wildfires are particularly dangerous. Not only can they do damage to the lungs, but they are so tiny that they are absorbed into the blood stream where they have been associated with an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Data from the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta and elsewhere seem to indicate that there may also be an increased risk of certain cancers in those exposed.
How can you protect yourself? Keep track of the air quality. It’s available online. When it’s poor, stay indoors as much as you can with the windows closed. You can use the air conditioner but check that the filters have been cleaned and that it has been properly maintained. An air purifier in the house can help. The key is that it uses a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter that will trap most particles and thus protect you.
If you want to work out, do it indoors until the air quality improves. When you are in your car, check that the air conditioner is recycling air rather than drawing it in from outside. On many cars there is a switch for that option on the dashboard.
Keep the windows closed. Experience from Southeast Asia, and in particular Thailand, has shown that wearing an N-95 mask properly will help reduce the number of particles that can get into your lungs. A surgical mask is better than no mask, but it won’t work as well.
Melatonin
Melatonin is a natural hormone made by the pineal gland, which sits at the base of the brain. As darkness hits, more is made and it helps the body get ready for sleep. Light inhibits its release — even the light of a cellphone or the digital clock in the bedroom.
Blue light and light from many LEDs are particularly problematic. Some people find that if they shift the light coming from the screen in their cell phone, laptop or other device toward orange tones as they get closer to bedtime it helps them fall asleep. Otherwise, before you go to bed try to limit screen time and remove any light sources from the bedroom.
Melatonin is naturally found in a number of foods so it is not regulated by Health Canada as a drug but as a dietary supplement, which means that you should check with your pharmacist before assuming that all over-the-counter brands are the same. Actual concentrations can vary significantly from what’s on the label and there can be potentially harmful contaminants, so ask before buying.
Doses of 3 to 5 mgs are best for most people and taken at least 30 minutes before you plan to go to bed will help many people fall asleep. Higher doses, without reviewing it with your family doctor, is not a good idea. We also don’t know what the long-term effects are so it really should be used at the lowest effective dose for the least amount of time. Where melatonin has really proved useful is for people working night shifts and for those who need help recovering from jetlag.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
