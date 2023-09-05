In spite of our best efforts, it may be impossible to always get enough sleep. But if you have a choice, is it better to stay up late or get up extra early to get things done?
A study in the journal Appetite may provide an answer. Fourteen healthy people were rotated through a schedule of either normal sleep (7 – 9 hours), staying up two hours later or getting up two hours earlier, and their calorie intake and activity was tracked. When they woke up two hours earlier, they tended to eat fewer calories, and consume less fat and sodium compared to those who stayed up two hours later. Furthermore, those who got up earlier were 30 per cent more likely to be physically active. This is a small study over a very short test period but if these results are accurate, given the choice, you might benefit from getting up earlier to get things done rather than staying up later at night.
Motivate yourself to exercise
Exercise is important for health, but it can also sometimes be a grind. Is there some way to boost your motivation to exercise? A study in the journal PLOS One took 40 relatively sedentary young adults (sedentary was defined as doing less than an hour of vigorous physical activity a week); half took part in supervised High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) which consisted of 10, one-minute intervals on a stationary bicycle. The other half biked at a constant level of effort for a bit longer (27 vs 20 minutes) so that the total amount of energy expended was the same.
Both groups warmed up for three minutes, cooled down for two, and trained three times a week. Fitness levels increased in both groups, but compared to the moderate intensity continuous training, HIIT was rated by the study participants as more enjoyable, and their enjoyment of it increased as the training progressed in spite of the fact that it was viewed as being more strenuous.
So, if you’re lacking motivation to start to exercise, you might want to try HIIT. The key is to avoid making the training too difficult so that you aren’t overwhelmed at the start.
Other research has shown that people are most likely to give up on an exercise program within the first eight weeks of starting. So, if exercise enjoyment during these critical first weeks can be maximized it might be possible to keep people exercising longer.
Do blue-light blocking glasses work?
Eyeglasses that filter out blue light are being promoted to reduce eyestrain, fatigue, protect eye health, and help people fall asleep at night. A review published by the Cochrane group looked at the science behind these claims and found that contrary to what the internet might have you believe, there isn’t any proof (yet) of a significant benefit from wearing these glasses.
However, there is something that you can do to reduce eyestrain when working on a screen: follow the “20-20-20 rule”. Approximately every 20 minutes, take 20 seconds to focus at least 20 feet off in the distance. Better yet, take the opportunity to get up from your desk and do something physical: take a short walk, do some push-ups or squats and then get back to work. You’ll find that your concentration and efficiency are boosted which easily compensates for the time “lost”.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
