Dr. Mitch Shulman: Should we screen for mental health problems? 

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently published recommendations suggesting that all adults under the age of 65 be screened for mental health issues (for example, anxiety and depression) if they aren’t already known to be suffering from these problems using standardized questionnaires such as the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) scale.
In April they had already recommended screening of children and teens. Should we follow these suggestions?
The USPSTF is an independent volunteer group of experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine that makes recommendations about preventive services such as screening tests and medication. Their guidelines aren’t binding but they can influence how medicine is practiced and reimbursed. Previous research has revealed that there are undiagnosed people suffering from mental health issues in our communities.
Anxiety, which is the most common one, can appear as panic attacks, phobias, or feeling always on edge. We also know that more people have been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the Canadian guidelines haven’t been changed to copy the American. There are a number of factors to take into account before deciding to make that change:
1) No screening test is 100 per cent accurate. Some people will be misdiagnosed. Everyone who screens positive for a mental health concern will therefore need further investigation, increasing the cost and the strain on our limited health care resources.
2) We have no proof that screening will improve the wellbeing of those who haven’t been diagnosed.
3) Screening will result in more people being labelled as “anxious” and / or “depressed”. That may increase their worry, especially if there aren’t the resources in place to help them.
4) Once diagnosed, how will we help these people? Family doctors — who are already in short supply — have their hands full trying to catch up with the backlog and pent-up demand for their services.
Can an already over-stretched family doctor find the time to check if the screening tool made a mistake and, if it hasn’t, help the patients deal with these mental health concerns, or will the result be more people labelled with a disease but without access to adequate care? Will these primary care providers start too many patients too soon on medication? There is already a worry that harried frontline health care workers may be over-relying on medication to handle mental health issues because they haven’t got the time or the resources to deal with them in other ways.
We already don’t have enough health care professionals (social workers, counsellors, psychologists, psychiatrists and others) to deal with the mental health needs that have already been identified. We won’t be able to handle the increased numbers of those who deserve care, so we might make the situation for these people even worse than it already is.
These are some of the major concerns about immediately adapting the USPSTF’s mental health screening recommendations. By coming out with this statement however, they have highlighted the need to increase access to mental health resources in our communities. That would definitely be a huge benefit from the guidelines. In the meantime, while we wait for those resources to hopefully be created soon, each front-line health care provider will have to decide whether to incorporate these recommendations into their practice.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.