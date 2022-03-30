It’s allergy season, again. And if you think that it’s getting worse every year, you are, for the most part, right. The allergy season is starting sooner and lasting longer because of the warmer climate. The increased amount of carbon dioxide in the air has stimulated plants to create more pollen.
What can you do to minimize the tearing, runny nose, and cough? Follow the pollen counts and limit your time outdoors when they’re high. When you come in after being outside, consider changing your pollen-covered clothes and showering the pollen out of your hair and off your body. A HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter on the vacuum and damp dusting will limit the spread within the house.
To avoid bringing pollen inside, don’t dry your clothes, sheets, and towels outdoors. Keep windows shut and clean out the filters in your air conditioner. This also applies to your car. For most allergy sufferers however, these measures may not be enough. Your pharmacist can recommend over-the-counter eye drops, nasal sprays, and non-sedating antihistamines. If they aren’t enough, your family doctor can prescribe one of the many alternatives that are now available. There are even tablets which dissolve under the tongue that you take daily in advance of and during allergy season that can replace the desensitizing shots that work so well for many allergy sufferers.
Start any medications or treatments about a week before allergy season begins. For those who react to trees and grass you should already have started, but don’t worry if you’re late. Your meds will still help but it may take longer to see the full benefit.
Seasonal allergies do not cause a fever, muscle aches and pains, or a severe sore throat. If you have these symptoms, test yourself for COVID-19.
A small amount of light
A study reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed how even a small amount of light can interfere with the health benefits of a good night’s sleep. Twenty volunteers slept in a sleep lab. The first night they were monitored as they slept in the dark. The next night half were randomly assigned to have a dull light on in the bedroom, no more illumination than you might get from a streetlamp peeking through your blinds.
The study subjects all slept but the researchers discovered that even that limited amount of light was able to disrupt the normal sleep pattern raising the risk of obesity, hypertension, and other health hazards down the line. So, it’s best if your bedroom is as dark as possible. If you do need a night light, put it as close to the ground as you can and consider wearing an eyeshade when you sleep that you can remove if you need to.
Benefits of a pet
More and more research is proving that there are significant health benefits taking care of a pet. Dogs provide an excuse to go out regularly and exercise. Almost all pets help defeat loneliness, reduce anxiety, and lower blood pressure. All in all, well worth the time and effort!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
