Dr. Mitch Shulman: Resilience is your secret power to deal with uncertain times

Resilience is the ability to recover from misfortune or change. I can’t think of a resource that’s more valuable as we try to cope with the uncertainty and changes happening around us. The good news is that it’s a skill that can be learned. Start by trying to take an optimistic view of anything that happens. You can train yourself to look at the glass as being half full.
This requires that you recognize how you are responding to a situation and make a conscious effort to focus on the positive. This doesn’t mean ignoring the negative. I teach the residents working with me in the emergency to hope for the best but plan for the worst. That applies here. I am hopeful that COVID-19 will fade into the background, but I will still take the measures I feel are needed to protect myself and those I care about. It’s being optimistic without being unrealistic, which is a healthy and safe attitude.
Next, build connections. It’s not the number necessarily but the quality of your connections that’s key. For most of us what’s needed are a few key people we can turn to for advice, support, or a non-judgemental ear to listen to us. The support that they provide and the opportunity to “blow off some steam” when the pressure builds up is part of what builds your resilience.
Acknowledge that change will happen and accept that reality. This empowers you to bend like the grass in the wind rather than snap. This is a skill that can also be learned. When you find yourself tensing up, take a step back from the situation and ask, why? Is it because it’s a change from what you would normally be doing or expect? Is that change bad? Adjust.
Humour is one of the best coping mechanisms. Greet change with a joke, and “It’s not so bad, is it?” Humour should not be at someone else’s expense and should not cast someone in a bad light, but fear weakens in the presence of comedy.
The next piece of equipment in your resilience toolkit is gratitude. We’ve talked in the past about how gratitude helps us to overcome the stresses that are part of everyday existence. This applies here. Say thank you. It’s incredible how a word of thanks helps both the giver and the receiver. Writing a thank-you card unfortunately seems to be a lost art. What a shame! At the very least, take a few moments whenever you can each and every day to think of everything that went right during the day and to feel grateful to those who helped along the way.
Last but not least, be willing to accept help. None of us can do it all on our own. It’s not a sign of weakness but of strength to be able to acknowledge that from time to time we need others to help us. Together we can get through this and all the other crises that life will undoubtedly throw in our path. Developing resilience will help.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.